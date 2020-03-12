As a little boy, Marshall Lindner wanted to play center field for the New York Mets.
It wasn’t a dream that he would ever realize – although he did get to play at the NCAA Division III level for Franklin & Marshall College in Pennsylvania – but when he won that 2004 high school baseball state championship with a bunch of student-athletes he enjoyed coaching at Friends Academy, it was better than anything he could’ve ever dreamed up for his career.
“And the three soccer state championships were the same way,” he said.
As a coach, Lindner has devoted 45 years to the athletic fields. That’s longer than many careers, but the joy he derives from coaching has not wavered.
He was pumped up for the scrimmage last Friday, when the team he now coaches – Goochland boys soccer – took on Class 3 opponent New Kent.
“You still get the same excitement,” he said.
His 46th year of coaching will be his first with Goochland. He takes over a highly talented team led by several key returners who contributed to its 17-1 record and a regional semifinal appearance in 2019.
Lindner described returning junior Charlie Flammia as “very, very talented,” called him a “classic center midfielder” and praised him as having a “great touch on the ball.” He’s also seen Matthew Lewis’ versatility and said he can play anywhere on the field.
“He’s one of those kids who can play defense, offense, midfield,” Lindner said of Lewis. “He’s very, very talented, really knows the game well.”
Nick Lowery, who recently signed to attend and play for Louisburg College, returns at midfield, and Lindner also complimented him as someone who can play at different positions. Caleb Moyer had a very strong scrimmage, and Hunter Willms impressed his head coach with his speed.
“He’s really a kid who can help you on the offensive side and also defensive if necessary,” Lindner said of Willms.
The Bulldogs will also get a boost from senior defender Ty Amos, as well as from talented freshman Conner Doersch who will join the roster as a striker.
“I think for a ninth grader, he’s a good-sized kid, he’s quick,” Lindner said of Doersch. “He plays like he’s got a lot of experience, which I’m sure he does.”
Max Moreno, a junior, is projected to start in goal. Lindner described him as a good athlete but noted that he’s relatively new to the role, so they’ll be working with him as he learns the position.
Lindner has been impressed by the overall team speed of this year’s unit, but as the season goes on, he said they have to keep working on depth and rotation to ensure that they not only have players who can step up in a position if the starter or main player in that spot gets injured, but also that they have the ability to match up well against other teams in different formations and situations.
Goochland will host Nottoway on Monday, March 16 at 5:30 p.m.
Coach Marshall Lindner
Lindner’s career in both teaching and coaching first began at Pennsylvania’s Conestoga Valley High School in 1972. He taught there for 11 years before moving back to Long Island, where he is originally from, and became a teacher at Friends Academy. He was able to coach both soccer and baseball there, as the soccer season took place during the fall and baseball was played during the spring.
While at the school, Lindner would enjoy a storied run, winning the 2004 state championship in baseball and then three more state titles in soccer in 2009, 2010 and 2013. And even though Friends Academy is a private school, Lindner and his teams won those state trophies in Class C of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association league.
Lindner, who is now 70 years old, retired from Friends Academy a year-and-a-half ago and moved to Manakin Farms to be closer to his two grandsons.
He did coach Collegiate Middle School soccer in the fall, and between working with the team there and scrimmaging New Kent with Goochland, he’s gotten to see that there are a lot of talented players in the Richmond area in general.
“For the preseason scrimmage, first time out, I thought it was really good soccer from both teams,” Lindner said. “It was a scrimmage that could’ve gone either way. We came out with a couple of goals, but it was a good level of play for so early in the season.”
Across his career, he’s asked the following things from his players: that they show up on time every day; that they give it their best effort; that they be good teammates; and that they exhibit good sportsmanship.
As for what the players can expect from their head coach, Lindner said: “I’m going to treat you (the players) with respect, I’m going to treat our opponents with respect and the officials with respect.”
And winning is important – “it really is,” Lindner said – but, in describing what he feels is more important, he still looks back on his high school playing days in both soccer and baseball and reflects on those experiences as really enjoyable times; in fact, he’s still friends with a lot of the student-athletes he played with.
So his biggest hope is that, 25 years in the future, the men who played on the 2020 Goochland boys soccer unit can look back on this season and their days on this team and say that they enjoyed this time in their lives.
