Dear Editor,
On behalf of Goochland Community Theatre, I invite everyone to see our inaugural production, "A Good, Old Fashioned, Redneck Country Christmas" by Kristine Bauske, directed by Jennifer Layton. Set in rural America, the play respectfully and humorously tells a story that draws parallels to the Christmas story of old.
The cast and crew, who have have been rehearsing and preparing for months, are ready to share their work and entertain their audience. The play features the talents of Goochland High School's beloved drama teacher, Neil Burch. Come see this talented teacher and director in a role on stage!
The show will be held Thursday, December 19, Friday, December 20, and Saturday, December 21 at 7:00pm at Central High Cultural and Educational Complex, 2748 Dogtown Road. Tickets may be purchased online at www.gvatheatre.org or at the door. Thursday's show features an "Ugly Sweater" Contest. The wearer of the ugliest and tackiest sweater will win tickets to the March production of "Fairytale Misfits."
Producing "A Good, Old Fashioned, Redneck Country Christmas" has involved the efforts of many in the community. We appreciate the support of our local businesses, EZ-SHIP of Goochland and Duke's Auto Parts. As an all volunteer, non-profit organization, Goochland Community Theatre depends on the support of its Goochland friends and neighbors. Visit our website, www.gvatheatre.org, or our Facebook page for information on how to volunteer or make a donation. Thank you for giving us the opportunity to grow a community theater program in Goochland.
Sincerely,
Melissa Carscadden
Publicity Director,
Goochland Community Theatre
