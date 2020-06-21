Dear Editor,
I would like to address my letter “Imagine” posted in the June 11 Gazette edition. It was never my intention to disrespect the true protesters demanding change. I am very sorry that anyone was hurt by my letter. The message I hoped to convey was that each of us can make a difference in our families, communities and country by teaching our children tolerance, love, and respect of life.
I will continue to work with you as together we can build a safe and exceptional learning environment for all children. I am happy to listen to you and learn from you.
I close as always wishing you all Peace.
Karen Horn
Goochland
