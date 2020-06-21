Dear Editor,

I would like to address my letter “Imagine” posted in the June 11 Gazette edition.  It was never my intention to disrespect the true protesters demanding change.  I am very sorry that anyone was hurt by my letter. The message I hoped to convey was that each of us can make a difference in our families, communities and country by teaching our children tolerance, love, and respect of life.

I will continue to work with you as together we can build a safe and exceptional learning environment for all children.  I am happy to listen to you and learn from you.   

 I close as always wishing you all Peace. 

Karen Horn

Goochland

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email