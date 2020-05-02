Facing pandemic, we must examine past, find common ground
Dear Editor,
Let me start by saying that I love this country. My wife and I both served in the US Army for over 20 years. These United States of America, like many of our personal lives, have a past that we may not proud of. While I want to think that we, individually and as a country, have learned from past mistakes; the current debate over lives versus the economy makes me wonder. For over two hundred years, this country permitted human trafficking, abuse, rape, and torture of other humans to support its agricultural based economy. As the country expanded, the genocide of Native Americans was deemed an acceptable practice to acquire the land and resources it needed to support a growing economy. In my lifetime, Jim Crow laws disenfranchised citizens of color to ensure a steady supply of low cost labor to foster economic growth and maintain a “servant class.”
Did economic prosperity justify slavery, discrimination of citizens, and the theft of Native American land and near extermination of their race? The current debate over the lives of the elderly and infirmed versus the economy suggests that many would say, yes. These same folks may contend that slaves were happy and Native Americans were satisfied being pushed onto reservations. This seems contradictory for a country founded on faith-based principles, whose Constitution starts with “WE the PEOPLE”, whose pledge of allegiance states, “One Nation, Under God, with LIBERTY and JUSTICE for ALL”. Does the “WE” exclude the elderly, infirmed or those of a different ethnic heritage?
Some of you may have seen or heard of the “Purge” movie trilogy. The premise of the films is that the country comes to the conclusion that undesirables in the population, i.e. poor and minorities, are a drain on the economy. Therefore, the country encourages an annual dusk-to-dawn purge; where people can kill other humans for no reason, without penalty. This, so called “cleansing,” was deemed patriotic and good for the country. This is a bit extreme; or is it?
Sergey Nechayev, a 19th century Russian revolutionary, contended that if a goal is “morally” important, then any method (means) of getting it is acceptable. Philosopher Immanuel Kant said human beings should be treated as an end in themselves and not as a means to something else. Both premises allow those in power to determine what is morally acceptable and who is human.
It is evident that we live in a divided society. The debate over COVID-19 and when to lift restrictions is the most recent example. Are we allowing the media, social networks or nefarious entities to brainwash us into polarized and intolerant camps?
My faith teaches: “And if a house be divided against itself, that house cannot stand” (Mark 3:25)
“And Jesus knew their thoughts, and said unto them, ‘Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation; and every city or house divided against itself shall not stand’,” (Matthew 12:25)
I pray that we will not become so fixed in our political and social beliefs that we would allow our nation to collapse rather than find common ground to build on.
Vern Fleming
Maidens
Writer’s take on COVID-19 response was uninformed and too contemptuous
Dear Editor,
I disagree with your April 23 editorial “The COVID Question: Who Matters?” You need a more informed and less contemptuous perspective.
Before I state why, let me begin by acknowledging that, for some, this virus can make for a very uncomfortable 2-3 weeks, and for some, it can be deadly. It can be a nasty disease, but it is not an equal opportunity killer. Over 90-95 percent of deaths caused by the virus are in the very old and/or those with serious comorbidity issues. Healthy people generally survive, with well more than half of those experiencing mild or no symptoms at all.
Informed: In the beginning, when we knew very little about this disease, quarantining made sense. We had no idea what we were up against. Death rates were projected at 3.4 percent or higher, with millions dying. Now, we have enough data to know that the US death total probably won’t reach 100,000, and the mortality rate will only be slightly higher than the flu. As of April 23, the total deaths were roughly 200,000 worldwide and 50,000 in the US. Is this because of quarantining? No; the Sweden experience proves that. It’s because the models were deeply flawed. The data now tells us we should be reevaluating our initial response.
Less contemptuous: You imply that those of us who believe we should reopen the economy are doing it just to save our 401(k)s and protect business owners. Both matter, but what matters more is that we’re threatening the lives, safety, and security of the 26 million who are unemployed, broke, hungry, and scared to death. What also matters is the millions of individuals who can’t get the health care they need because all resources have been turned to COVID-19. Who matters? Twenty-six million matter more than 50,000 or 100,000.
You mentioned givers vs takers. The takers are people who have little regard for the greater good, who ignore the data, and who put the lives of the very old and sick ahead of the lives of everyone else. The takers are moronic politicians like Gov Wolf of PA who closed state parks, when the science clearly shows that sunlight, fresh air, and exercise are important for health and building the immune system.
Worse, that same selfish, shallow thinking led Mayor DiBlasio to open a snitch line and encourage New Yorkers to turn in their neighbors for not conforming to his mandate. Hitler did the same thing when he encouraged Germans to turn in their Jewish neighbors. The restrictions being imposed are fascist and dangerous to the liberty that makes America special.
Perspective: On average, 7,700 people die every day in the US. 92.3% of those deaths are attributable to the very sick and to the very old, just like CV-19. Continued isolation will kill more people than CV-19. It will also lead to increased anxiety, depression, alcoholism, suicide, and domestic violence. It will tear apart the fabric of society.
Quarantiine the vulnerable, not everyone else, but if a vulnerable person doesn’t want to live on his or her knees, let them assess their own risk.
This virus is not going away. Like the flu, we do need a vaccine, and we need “herd immunity.” I’m confident the vaccine will be developed. For herd immunity, we need to live through it, just like we do with the flu.
As for your registry — put me down! I’m 68, and I would gladly sacrifice my life to save my children’s and grandchildren’s future and to protect our freedoms.
Respectfully,
Geoff Simril
Goochland
View on the coronavirus outbreak should be rooted in science, not opinion
Dear Editor,
Mr Bachman attributes my lack of real knowledge of the COVID-19 virus to my watching CNN and or MSNBC. I just hope he is inferring this rather than having some kind of first hand knowledge. Whatever I watch or listen/read that informs me is more complete than any talking heads. It is based on reading the current scientific and medical literature, but even that with a skeptical eye. If one takes his virus disease view -- than people over 65 ( inclusive of me) are the problem, I guess 20 percent of the US population is expendable
Did I forget the minorities that are also at increased risk, also about 20 percent of US population? That these are just numbers to be bandied about in some kind dismissive manner makes me wonder about the seriousness of his arguments.
Recent publications in the medical literature have described blood coagulation issues associated with COVID-19 infection. This has now expressed itself in massive strokes in 30- to 40-year-olds, of a nature not seen before. Hardly something easily dismissed.
Finally , his background in riot control must have been something to behold -- I know now who to go to in such a situation -- I’d much prefer that Mr. Bachman return to his travelogues and with the price of fuel so low, I would look forward to his taking the pulse of the country on one of his long trips.
Bon Voyage
Richard Carchman
Columbia
COVID-19 column ignored assault on our civil liberties
Dear Editor,
Thank you so much for the hysterical rant, masquerading as an editorial, that you penned in the April 23 Gazette.
I am one of those who is deeply concerned about the assault on our civil liberties and the nation’s economy during this pandemic. I find myself saddened and angered in equal parts daily over the actions taken by our governmental authorities to supposedly ensure a risk-free world for us to live in. Life, you see is not risk free. It never has been and it never will be. Disease, accidents, severe weather, criminal acts, and various other travails are our lot as humans living out our lives. Some of us are even denied the opportunity to experience a first breath, while others of us are fortunate to expire peacefully after a long and fruitful life.
Today, our government has elevated the Covid-19 virus to almost superstar status, forsaking every other aspect of our complex society to ward off this scourge. What is missing is perspective. We are, or were, a free people, able to evaluate the risks and rewards of daily life as we pursued “life, liberty and happiness”, rights granted to us by God, not by our Governor. There are very real economic, societal, and medical costs to stopping economic activity; mental health issues, domestic abuse, and the very real prospect being faced by many Virginians of the loss of a lifetime’s work to start and grow a business, often with all of the savings accrued in that lifetime at risk. How many families are watching their resources dwindle awaiting the decision of our Governor to “allow” that which is God given, the right to make one’s way in the world using one’s talents to succeed? How did we arrive at a point where the Governor, supposedly a servant of the electorate, can declare an occupation “non-essential”? What will we do as this mandated “house arrest”, imposed for the crime of merely being alive, extends ad infinitum two weeks at a time, causing painful decisions for families as they eventually cannot pay rent/mortgage, buy food, secure medical care, make car payments, clothe their children, or just keep their life together?
The status of my 401(k) is only a peripheral concern of mine as I contemplate the destruction of our freedoms in the name of public health. If this enforced lockdown and halt to significant economic activity continues, the numbers on the statement will be a joke, anyway.
Here is a little personal perspective. I am 63 years old with chronic leukemia that is well controlled, but not curable; thus, I am “immunocompromised”. The so-called “experts” say that I am “at-risk”, and thus should never leave my residence, perhaps ever again. However, I am perfectly capable of assessing the risks inherent in life today, and more than able to make decisions on how I will interact in society, without the Governor or his “experts” weighing in. Almost every woman in my extended family is in the medical profession, actively working in Covid-19 compromised facilities in most cases. My family, like most Americans, is affected by this unfortunate circumstance in many ways, yet we know the risks and are more than able to make our own decisions on how to deal with them.
In answer to your questions, “Who matters?”, or specifically, “Are we talking about your grandmother or mine?”, I cannot consider my own grandmothers, as they have all passed. Neither am I talking about your grandmother, nor does she even need to be a part of the conversation. In a normally functioning economy, where we are free to make our own choices, there is no compulsion for your grandmother, or any “at-risk” person, to participate in any activity that person may deem dangerous or risky. Your grandmother can just stay home and avoid any and all human interaction. I would expect that you and your family have taken necessary steps to protect her in the manner in which you and her see best, not only from Covid-19, but from all of the risks that present themselves to our elderly or “at-risk” population. Keeping the “at-risk” portion of our population isolated might be the government’s answer if and when they ever relax the blanket restrictions on life we have now. But consider this; if the government takes the “protection” of our “at-risk” population to an extreme, this could involve forced solitary living, with no human contact at all. I would suggest that this is not sustainable for any human, even in the short run. Is this what you want? Is this what our society will stand for?
Maybe we should look to the state to organize our lives for the common good? The Governor and his staff sure are capable of snuffing out “non-essential” occupations. How many state government agencies have been declared “non-essential”, with staffs sent home without pay for an undefined period? My call last week to the Governor’s office answered that question easily: NONE. Perhaps the Governor can configure our society to be perfectly risk-free? Look at the wonderful job he and his administration are doing at the Women’s Correctional Facility here in Goochland.
Finally, please put me on your list; I am certainly “of age”. If sacrificing my life meant that this scourge would end, I would gladly do so, without reservation.
Your argument that any one concerned about the overall health of our society, in all facets, is somehow a sick and depraved human being who should be eliminated for having an opinion and original thought is vile, disturbing, and disgusting, not befitting the editor of any news outlet. I would recommend a nice vacation to clear your mind; oops, can’t do that until the Governor says so!
Richard W. Stewart
Manakin-Sabot
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.