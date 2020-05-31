Goochland County’s voters urged to take part in primary by mail
Dear Editor,
For the past two decades we have noted Goochland’s first-in-the-Commonwealth voter turnout and asked voters to thank the Officers of Election who have worked so tirelessly to ensure their access to the ballot box.
The potential for transmission of the COVID 19 virus creates a hazard for our Officers of Election despite every effort that we will make to ensure their safety, including masks, sanitizers, physical barriers and social distancing.
The most effective step we can take is to encourage all voters to cast their ballot by mail. You do not have to come to the polling place to vote in person.
If you plan to participate in the Republican Party Primary on June 23 we encourage you to cast your ballot by mail from the safety of your own home. All voters are now permitted to cast an Absentee Ballot using the reason code (2a) “My disability or illness.”
You may request an Absentee Ballot be sent to you by mail, mark it, and return it to the Registrar’s Office before election day. Applications are available at the Registrar’s Office or may be downloaded from the state website https://www.elections.virginia.gov/casting-a-ballot/absentee-voting/. You may even request an Absentee Ballot application by telephone: 804-556-5308.
After the election, you can verify on the state website that your ballot was cast.
In-person Absentee voting began on May 8 at the Registrar’s Office, 1800 Sandy Hook Road, and will continue until 5 pm, Saturday, June 20. The office door, facing Rt. 522, will be open even though the Administration Building is closed to the public.
Voting precincts will be open as usual from 6 am to 7 pm on Tuesday June 23, but there may be significant delays caused by our precautions to ensure public safety and reduce exposure to the virus.
You can do your part to increase the safety of our Officers of Election — and your fellow voters — by casting an Absentee Ballot by mail. We urge you to do so.
Keith Flanagan, Wanda Taylor, Robin Lind
Goochland Electoral Board
Wearing of masks during outbreak is a public service
Dear Editor,
While I usually look upon Mr. Bachman’s letters with amusement, I felt I had to reply when it comes to his misunderstanding of face masks and his other comments. He is correct when he says that most masks will not prevent the inhalation of a virus. Unless the mask is an N95 or greater specification, then the virus can get through. The problem is with his next statement; that only those infected need to wear a mask. The issue is that the CDC estimates that a full third of those infected are asymptomatic. In other words, they do not know they are infected and can be a spreader of the virus. So, by everyone wearing masks, we protect each other even if we are one of the asymptomatic carriers.
Finally, his last comment regarding the touching of a contaminated surface is the prime way to catch the virus is just plain incorrect. It is a possible (albeit low-risk) way, but not the prime way. All studies point to the fact that the prime way is through inhalation. The CDC and other studies have been saying for a couple of months that the coronavirus spreads mainly through droplets when an infected person sneezes, coughs or talks at close range — even if that person is asymptomatic. In fact, the CDC just recently published a report emphasizing that the virus does not easily spread from contaminated surfaces.
Mr. Bachman’s comment that the mask hysteria is a farce is not only incorrect, but dangerous. Let’s follow the recommendation of our health scientists, and not random and unsubstantiated opinions. Do I enjoy wearing a mask — no. Do I wear one when I go out in public — yes. It’s my way of showing respect to my fellow citizens.
Tony Flora
Manakin-Sabot
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.