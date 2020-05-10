COVID-19 scare has highlighted irrationality of American people
Dear Editor,
I skipped a week of letter writing since I know some folks think I am the Goochland curmudgeon. But the several great letters in the April 30 issue of the Gazette indicate I may have hit a nerve with some of my neighbors.
Everyone should write a letter to the Gazette and express your opinions. Letters to the Gazette add a lot of fascinating information and perspective about local matters .
So we have 331,002,651 people in the U.S. as of April 12 and about 60,000 have died from the coronavirus so far or .002 percent of our population.
Even if one million people died it would only be .3 percent of our population. Probably an appropriate amount of genetic cleansing. And for this we are going to kill our entire economy, create vast unemployment and poverty, and significantly degrade our way of life? What fools we are thanks to our lame politicians, corrupt news media, and broken education system.
The vast majority of coronavirus deaths have been the already sick and elderly folks mostly in nursing homes.
About 80 percent of people who get the coronavirus have symptoms not much worse than a common cold.
But folks are now wearing goofy masks almost everyplace you go like their life depends on it and “social distancing” is now the norm. It seems the left wing CNN and MSNBC have conquered the nation.
News flash: The masks don’t accomplish much of anything. The way you get coronavirus is by touching a contaminated surface and then touching your face, i.e. mouth, nose or eyes. So I carry alcohol wipes in my car and use them frequently on my hands and everything else I touch.
The wipes can be easily made with paper towels cut into small squares and a bottle of alcohol, and stored in a jar.
And surprise, surprise! Sunlight (ultraviolet radiation) kills the virus in a matter of minutes.
My college education in biology and Army training in biological warfare causes me to believe this coronavirus hype is the biggest hoax in American history that will cost us greatly.
Art Bachman
Gum Spring
Local pet champions, county staff deserve to be recognized for effort
Dear Editor,
After reading your article about the new animal shelter actually opening, I know everyone is very pleased that the effort of the county and the private sector working together is really coming to fruition. I am certain that to get from step 1 to the present day, Tim Clough, the director and Eric Taliaferro, his field officer, faced many challenges to handle day-to-day operations in a new site that was not the easiest to work with.
But I hope when all the VIPs come together on Opening Day, there is honor and appreciation given to the people who worked day in and day out during this very l-o-n-g period.
The officers, Graham Chapman, Alicia Kurz and Shawn Rutledge. kept picking up animals who needed help and assisted in the shelter. And day in and day out Julie Lawrence, the shelter supervisor, and Stephanie Senecal, the supervisor coordinator, took care of the cats and dogs; and in a friendly kind and patient manner helped people visit all the animals if they were looking to adopt; organized the volunteers who come to take the dogs out for a walk every week; kept the cages clean and kept the shelter running in fine fashion … always smiling and helpful.
Goochland is more than lucky to find the fine caliber of people that do more than is required and keep a positive, friendly attitude even though the circumstances are not optimal!
I was lucky enough to adopt a kitten. When a pregnant cat was found, and was frightened when she came to the shelter and heard the dogs barking, Stephanie took Momma Cat home with her and delivered 6 kittens. I was lucky enough to have one of those kittens who probably is alive and giving me great joy because Stephanie worried about that Momma cat. The construction project took a lot longer than originally expected and none of the people involved lost patience. Their love of animals and their kind personalities never wavered. It wasn’t easy! They deserve to be recognized!!!
Thank you from “Paddy” and from me! Becky Dickson would be so proud!
Ann O. Casey
Crozier
