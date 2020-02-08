Dear Editor,
I recently read the editorial in the Gazette lamenting those who often campaign for no abortions but offer little or no support for those living among us that are in severe need of our assistance and support. I congratulate the author in exposing this hypocrisy and self-righteousness particularly, when ridicule can be so harsh.
It came to mind that a quick look on the internet for a definition of self-righteousness would be beneficial. This is what Google said:
“Self-righteous means “having or characterized by a certainty, especially an unfounded one, that one is totally correct or morally superior. Self-righteousness is accompanied by “indignation and complacency.”
Then it went on quote Jeremy Affeldt, lecturer and former pitcher with the three-time World Series Champion San Francisco Giants:
“The Bible describes the Sadducees as pretty self-righteous. Not “holy and righteous,” but “self-righteous.” The Sadducees believed they were holy and righteous, because they were very strict about keeping the law. As a result, they came across as self-righteous, because they judged others by their works.”
We have become overwhelmed at our highest political and religious levels by those who are self-righteous, who deny the truth, who lie and foster the same, who support prejudice and bigotry and encourage fear and hatred so that they can continue to accumulate vast power and personal wealth, and the foolish blindly follow. Someday, we may discover again that universal grace and mercy can overcome the darkness we seem to be fostering.
George R Peterson
Goochland
