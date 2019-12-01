Long break may have caused issue for Bulldogs football
Dear Editor,
I am writing in response to the articled titled “Goochland Football clears Independence 42-6 in first-round of 2019 Playoffs”, published in your newspaper on November 18, 2019. This article portrays the hardworking, dedicated Goochland Bulldogs football team that I used to watch play every Friday home game at Goochland High School. The team is first seed in Region 3B and has won 11 out of 12 of their games. Opposing teams are backing down and this led to a two-week layoff in between games. While this displays the Goochland team as fierce opponents it also caused them to lose their normal groove as a team. Despite the obvious defeat of Independence, at 42-6, Coach Alex Fruth was quick to mention that the team was out of sorts and acting unlike themselves throughout the game. Not playing for long period of time may have boosted the teams’ confidence as competitors, but it also unintentionally caused them to make errors. We always promote our home football team with huge crowds cheering and all the support we can give to boost confidence in the players, all in turn to bring back championship wins. Though, we have to factor in that high confidence could subsequently lead to not playing like a team and lacking the normal charisma that leads the Bulldogs to be so successful.
Sincerely,
Ruth Wyche
Crozier
Patterson Ave should not become like Short Pump
Dear Editor,
A developer has requested the rezoning of 8+ acres on Patterson Ave. at Creekmore Road, west of 288.
The property is currently zoned as “R-O”, residential-office. The request is to rezone the property to “B-2,” allowing for businesses. I live in a community impacted by the rezoning request; however, my home is not particularly close to the property.
The rezoning request was recently approved by the County’s planning commission, on a 3 to 2 vote. The recommendation to rezone to business is going December 3rd to the Board of Supervisors for final approval. If approved, properties along Patterson Ave. may be opened to many types of businesses not allowed in the current zone “R-O.” These include retail trade, restaurants, offices, bed & breakfast, repair and maintenance services, and more.
This proposed “B-2” zoning is rare along Patterson Ave. If approved by the Board of Supervisors, more rezoning along Patterson west of 288 [our Virginia Byway, Rt. 6,] seems inevitable. That can result in Patterson Ave. becoming the next Broad Street at Short Pump.
I urge our Supervisors to support the County’s existing long-term comprehensive plan 2035. That zone “R-0” still allows for offices on the property, but will not allow things like retail, fast food drive-ins, restaurants, etc.
If you agree the current zone, “R-0” must be retained, please share with your supervisor your opposition to this rezoning action.
Bill Brownfield
Manakin Sabot
