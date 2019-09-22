Letter left late teen’s mother shaken, upset
Dear Editor,
This is in response to the article written by Ann A. James in the Sept. 12 issue. I am appalled at the nerve of what she says. She does not speak for me! She doesn’t know me and the suffering I have endured since [my son] Billy’s passing. I was so upset and disgusted that I began shaking when I read her words.
As far as Levin White and his son are concerned, every time I am faced with either of them, they do not acknowledge my feelings and the events prior to his death.
I went to White’s house and tried talking with him about a problem between his son and Billy, however, he refused to discuss it or try to resolve the situation with me.
I do not support a man who thinks I am beneath him and that I do not know any better. Levin White is not the right man for Sheriff. This type of bullying stops with me. I will not be bullied like my son was in high school.
Shame on you, Ann A. James for stepping on others that you do not know, to make a political point in this sheriff’s race. No one has the approval to write about my son’s case but me and the Goochland Sheriff’s department. I am satisfied with the handling of my case and I am confident that they are doing everything they can to solve it.
Christina Maxwell
Goochland
Several claims about sheriff’s race inaccurate
Dear Editor,
In last week’s paper, I was honored to be mentioned in a letter you published that also discussed James Agnew, our outstanding Sheriff, the great Ned Creasey, and Goochland County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) Sgt. and candidate for Sheriff Steven Creasey. The delusions expressed in that lengthy letter motivate me to respond in part.
We reside in one of the greatest counties not only in the Commonwealth but in our Country. We live in the top 10 percentile safest counties in the Country. We have very good and safe public schools. And we have the best financial rating of any County our size in the Country — and a low tax rate. This is the local election cycle year in Virginia — and nothing more. We are excelling and will continue to excel.
If a small group of Citizens chose not to converse with me or others, that is their choice.
Unlike the letter suggests, the history of this Sheriff campaign cycle did not begin on May 15. It began when Sheriff candidates began declaring unusually early in August and September of 2018 and detailed documentation from then proves that. It began with the slanders of the GCSO. I understand the nature of politics and how a challenger must attempt to attack and degrade the current administration. That is a candidate’s choice.
The Goochland County Republican Mass Meeting (GCRMM) was one item in the calendar to this November election. And I can assure you that the Republican Party of Virginia (RPV) is not reviewing how the GCRMM was officiated and conducted. But unfounded rumors seem to be the modus operandi of the vocal, marginal group focused on one campaign. I’ll suggest the letter’s author needs to join the GCRC and then study the RPV Plan, the meeting Call, Robert’s Rules of Order to learn how meetings function.
More Citizens participated in the GCRMM than ever in the County’s history by any party. Via an almost five times margin, Steven Creasey was endorsed by the Citizens attending. It’s difficult to lose, especially in such an overwhelming manner but it is a part of life.
One of the most important actions politically involved Citizens must conduct is to vet candidates. This is commonly done through independent conversation with other Citizens and elected officials (both inside and out the County) and by performing research. The author of last week’s letter has done neither and is supporting the most fundamentally challenged local candidate that I have ever seen.
I plan to address that in a later diatribe.
Until then, I’ll continue to work to elect the most experienced, educated, honorable, and Goochland County dedicated candidate for Sheriff, Steven N. Creasey.
Sincerely,
Ben Slone
Maidens
White will provide needed leadership
Dear Editor,
There are times when the”winds of change” call our name. Today Goochland County is at the brink of a much needed new beginning in the Sheriff’s department.
We here in the eastern part of Goochland are seeing a tremendous amount of growth to help pay for the Tuckahoe Service district.
With modern growth comes dense population, emergencies and unwanted crime.
We as citizens deserve to have a Sheriff who is ready for “prime time”. One who has experience with solving crimes not just managing crimes. We have long past the era of just giving out speeding tickets.
We as a county need a person of extensive experience . It is for this reason that will full confidence of leadership I will cast my vote for Levin White as Sheriff of Goochland County.
Anne Mehfoud Rockecharlie
Goochland
Neilson-Hall is right choice for District 1
Fellow Goochlanders,
Something really important is happening in the County Supervisors District 1 race, and if you weren’t paying attention, you might have missed it.
The county just announced a new initiative to provide better access to broadband internet services. Poor broadband availability has been a problem for the county for years, putting our children and businesses at risk of falling behind other counties, and unable to compete in the growing economy.
This new initiative looks a lot like the detailed interim solution that Crystal Neilson-Hall (District 1 Supervisor candidate) has been discussing in meetings with county staff since last winter.
How many other great ideas are stuck behind the starting gates? We need to think about adding more forward leadership that can come up with practical, cost-effective solutions that will keep Goochland County better positioned and ready for any changes and growth that come our way.
Crystal Neilson-Hall is the candidate we need to keep our county focused on the future for all our citizens. Please vote for her in November!
Liza Brings
Goochland
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.