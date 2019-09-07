A program kicking off next week at the Goochland Branch Library aims to help attendees develop or improve the digital literacy skills that have become essential to navigating today’s technology-driven world.
The library’s Digital Literacy Series will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. beginning Thursday, Sept. 12, through Thursday, Dec. 19, and is being offered in partnership with the Capital Region Adult Education Program.
The class will feature sessions including Basic Computer Skills, Internet Basics, Using e-mail, Microsoft Word, Excel, & PowerPoint, Social Media, Information Literacy, and Career Search Skills.
According to librarian Carolyn Garner, the classes will offer information that can be put to work in countless areas.
“Digitally literate citizens are confident using digital content and tools in their lifelong learning journey, whether it’s communicating long distance with family and friends, transitioning to a new career, learning a new skill,” Garner said. “Digital literacy skills enable them to find and access content that fits their need or purpose, analyze and combine information, and develop their own understanding of the world online.”
For more information on this series, or on the many other programs offered through the library, call (804) 556-4774 or visit the library at 3075 River Road West.
