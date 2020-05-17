Goochland County is seeking input from the community for the Richmond Region’s Long Range Transportation Plan, ConnectRVA 2045.
The Transportation Planning Organization (TPO), a regional transportation organization that includes Goochland, is in the process of updating the Richmond Region Long Range Transportation Plan, ConnectRVA 2045, and is seeking the region’s feedback and comments. ConnectRVA 2045 will guide the region’s transportation investments over the next 20 years to support the mobility needs of our community and its future growth. This plan focuses on all modes of travel, including transit, highways, bicycles, and pedestrians. It will consider major issues that need to be addressed in the long term, and will work to find ways to move identified projects forward that will improve safety, reliability, and access for everyone.
The draft ‘Transportation Needs’ inventory is now available for review and comment, and can be found at https://www.connectrva2045.org/post/transportation-needs-inventory. At the bottom of that link there is another link titled “Log in,” where comments may be entered. There is also an interactive map on that page for the community to see comments that have already been submitted.
The comment period will be open until May 20, 2020, and all comments should be submitted through this website. All comments will be provided to the ConnectRVA 2045 Advisory Committee and TPO policy board before they vote for their approval. Please share this page with anyone you think may be interested in the region’s transportation system.
For more information, contact the TPO staff at connectrva2045@planrva.org or call at (804) 323-2033.
