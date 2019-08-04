The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office will be sponsoring the 2019 National Night Out from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 6, offering residents the chance to enjoy an evening of fun with their neighbors, community partners and local first responders. This year’s event will be held at the Goochland Courthouse Complex (2938 River Road West) and will feature food, activities for all ages and prizes. Admission is free. For more information, contact the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 556-5349.

