Goochland CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) will be holding a training session beginning on Thursday, Nov. 7. The class will meet weekly from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. in the Goochland Administration Building to learn about the court system, child development and how to become an advocate. For those who would like to make a difference in a child’s life, this is the chance. Call Ann Casey at (804) 556-5876 or email acasey@goochlandva.us for more information or to set up a time for an interview.

