Anyone visiting the Goochland County Courthouse complex over the last several months will likely have noticed the ongoing construction work taking place in front of the county’s stately Jeffersonian courthouse building.
The project, a new security screening building, is intended to help mitigate ongoing security concerns and to provide a safe, secure, protected area for deputies to screen those going in and out of the courthouse.
Upon completion, the 1,047 square foot building will also help keep noise and distraction inside the courthouse itself to a minimum, since those coming and going—including prisoners being led in and out—will no longer need to use the single front door leading in and out of the building.
Goochland County Sheriff James Agnew said the improvements will also be a welcome change for those deputies who currently occupy the large tent in front of the courthouse that has been serving as the temporary screening area.
Agnew said the new building was carefully designed so mimic the design of the courthouse building, which has been described by architectural historian Gibson Worsham as “the best pre-served public courthouse square in Virginia and the most architecturally perfect Jeffersonian courthouse in existence today.”
Last September the county Board of Supervisors appropriated the initial funds for the project in the amount of $450,000.
In March of this year, the Board authorized Goochland County Administrator John Budesky to execute an agreement with Caspian Construction, LLC for the construction of the new screening building and appropriate an additional $283,000 from CIP reserve funds to complete the work and allow for a seven percent contingency.
According to Budesky, the project is now under-roof and is expected to be fully completed by the end of the year.
