A new faith-based scouting program in Goochland is offering local boys a chance to take part in outdoor adventures while maintaining a focus on citizenship, character, friendship and faith.
Sponsored by Ragland Memorial Baptist Church and led by Troopmaster Walt Marria, Trail Life USA will hold its first meeting on Aug. 27 and continue weekly on Tuesday nights from 7 to 8 p.m.
The program is for boys in kindergarten through fifth grade.
Marria, a former Scout Master with the Boy Scouts, said Trail Life is not intended to compete with or replace membership in the Boy Scouts, and the group accepts scouts of all faiths.
Ranks and badges from Boy Scouts can be transferred to Trail Life, Marria said.
Marria said he decided to become involved with the new program after talking with fellow members of Ragland Memorial, and said he has so far received interest from around eight potential scouts.
Registration, which is now open, is $26 per child. For more information, visit www.TrailLifeUSA.com, e-mail troopva2019@gmail.com or call (804) 556-4500.
Trail Life USA, a nonprofit organization, has troops in nearly all 50 states, with local troops operating in Powhatan and Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.