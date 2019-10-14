It seems everything is clicking for the Goochland Bulldogs as they enter a crucial point in the season when teams are trying to put their best foot forward with playoff season drawing closer and closer.
That was certainly the case this past Friday when the Bulldogs traveled to Farmville to take on Prince Edward - and came away with a resounding 55-16 victory.
“Overall, this was a game that we did a really good job on in all areas,” Coach Alex Fruth said after the win.
That maturity was on display on both sides of the ball with standout performances. Will Stratton played defense like a man possessed, blocking or deflecting three Prince Edward punts in the first half.
“The defense was suffocating, special teams forced every punt to be blocked or shanked, and the offense accomplished our goals for this game,” Fruth said. “It was another game were we took steps in the right direction and made plays when needed.”
CJ Towles completed 4 of 7 passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns. The offensive line protected the sophomore, allowing him to go through his progressions on those pass plays.
“The best part is that guy has become really comfortable in the pocket and has extended plays with his feet when needed,” Fruth said.
The defensive line displayed their speed and prowess with numerous big hits and key stops on big plays.
Dakhari Burgess began a breakout performance with a five yard run that opened the scoring for the Bulldogs’. He added another touchdown, the second of three for the evening, on a 41-yard pass reception from Towles still in the opening quarter.
“Overall all the backs on offense had pretty good nights. Looking at this game we found each guy making a play when the ball was put in their hands,” Fruth said.
Towles hit Njavian Timberlake for a 27-yard gain that set the Bulldogs up deep in the Eagles’ territory as the first quarter ended. The Bulldogs were threatening again with the ball on the Eagles’ one yard line; Snead scored on the first play of the second quarter to make the score 21-0. Stratton blocked another Eagle punt, with nine minutes remaining in the period that presented another scoring opportunity for the Bulldogs. Devin McCray peeled off the final 20 yards to make the score 27-0.
“Will Stratton is one of the most enjoyable players to watch. I find myself just enjoying the game when I watch him make play after play,” Fruth said. “And then this week we told him a couple times that he’s going to have a chance to block a punt. He turns around and blocks three and forces the other punt to be shanked. Talk about an impact on the game.”
Towles tossed his second touchdown pass of the evening on a 26-yard pass to Kam Holman to make the score 34-0 with five minutes remaining in the first half.
Haden McCourt intercepted a Reed pass late in the half, resulting in a touchdown when McCray raced 65 yards on the ensuing play to put the Bulldogs up 41-0.
The Bulldogs added two scores on the ground in the second half - a 47-yarder from Burgess and an 11-yarder from Hunter Willms - with many starters on the bench.
After a short celebration, the team’s attention turned to next week’s opponent — Nottoway, whom the team plays Friday, Oct. 18, 7 p.m. at Goochland High School.
“Nottoway is always a tough, fast, physical opponent,” Fruth said. “We have to come into this game with a solid offensive and defensive game plan and hold on to the ball.”
Fruth said he hopes to eliminate some of the mistakes the Bulldogs made in last year’s contest with the Cougars.
“We can’t afford turnovers like we did last year in the first half,” Fruth said. “We also need to keep to our recipe this season and make plays on special teams.”
With the playoffs quickly approaching, Fruth said he likes what he sees in his team’s progression, but said they are keeping things in perspective and focusing on each week.
“Our goal each week is to improve each day and each game. We try not to focus on the success, but on what we can do to improve,” Fruth said. “The process is what is important. I feel like we are on that path so far.”
The Bulldogs (5-1), still the top team in Region 3B ahead of no. 2 James Monroe (3-3) and no. 3 Brentsville District (3-4), are taking it one game at a time.
“Another test presents itself this week and it’s the most important game, because it is the next game.”
