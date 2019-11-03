Howard D. Dempsey
Howard Douglas Dempsey passed away suddenly at his residence in Goochland County, Va., on October 14, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Calvin Dempsey and Edith Gray Willis. He is survived by his siblings, William Dempsey, Stephan Dempsey and Linda Dempsey; and a host of cousins and friends. Doug worked for the RF&P Railroad for 40 years before retiring. He was also a volunteer fireman in the Maryland area for many years and in Goochland County before his health issues interfered. He was a devoted brother and a friend and will be missed by many. A visitation was held at Woody Funeral Home, Parham Chapel, 1771 N. Parham Road, Richmond, on October 25, from 5 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made by the contributor's choice in Doug's name.
Luke W. Getchell
Luke Whittier Getchell, born December 19, 2004, left our world early Sunday morning, October 20, after a 15-month battle with leukemia. He will be missed by his mother, Lisa Johnson; his father, Andrew Getchell; his stepfather, James Johnson; siblings, Nicholas, Andy, Hunter and Kayla; and a large but close extended family. He also leaves behind his dog, Sadie, an impressive collection of LEGOs and a legacy of love in those he touched with his life. A student at Grove Christian School, Luke was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia during the summer before his 8th grade year. Since then, he faced this disease with relentless humor and a resilience that inspired those blessed to have known him. Luke's family and friends celebrated his life on Friday, November 1, at Grove Avenue Baptist Church in Henrico. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Noah's Children's Fund; information may be found at http://www.noahschildren.org/support-us or by calling (804) 287-7700. His ashes will be interred at a later date.
