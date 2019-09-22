It’s nice to see the good guy win every once in a while. So, when feel good stories do arise, they are often over-reported, used as clichés or offered as condescending accompaniment to the real news of the day.
That’s not to say the stories that are real and display emotions don’t deserve coverage. Sometimes, the small victories of others who triumph in difficult situations or overcome challenges inspire and provide inspiration for all.
Last week, a young Florida boy pasted a typewriter-sized piece of paper to his t-shirt with the letters UT printed on the front. It was his idea of displaying pride for his favorite college, a homemade, but sincere, attempt to honor his Tennessee Volunteers.
Apparently, some of his fourth grade classmates thought his effort too homespun, or simple, or whatever attracted their bullying wrath. The boy’s teacher related the story on her Facebook page accompanied with a picture of the t-shirt.
The reaction was overwhelming, especially from the UT community which immediately came to the boys defense and posted anti-bullying messages on social media. School officials sent the youngster a packet containing a large collection of fan paraphernalia, more orange than the boy could ever imagine.
More than the cool stuff that arrived in the mail, the outpouring of support supplied a message to all young people that being creative or making your own mark is not something to be ridiculed, but more appropriately celebrated.
And that message probably hit closer to the homes of those few kids who chose to make fun of the shirt when the school announced the sale of a mass reproduced replica of the boy’s design. The shirt immediately sold out and is currently the most popular item on the UT Fan Shop website.
When the story gained national attention, UT officials extended a full scholarship to the boy when he reaches college age. Hopefully, this kid will go on to achieve great things in his life, and those kids who told him his shirt was stupid will ponder how they could have been so wrong.
It’s a story that brings a smile, not unlike another event that occurred last week. When Arkansas State football coach Blake Anderson brought his team to Athens to face national powerhouse Georgia, it was the culmination of a challenging few weeks for the coach.
He lost his wife Wendy in August after her two-year battle with breast cancer.
When the coach arrived on the field for Saturday’s game, the usual red clad home crowd had donned pink in remembrance of his wife. The game served as a celebration of her life, and a commitment to remember those still fighting.
“Those people didn’t know my wife, and they don’t know me,” Anderson said in reports following the game. “They didn’t have to do it and I’m very grateful, honored and honestly overwhelmed.”
Two stories that are only unique in the fact they garnered national attention, but, in reality, just two of many such stories that occur each day. They are stories that reaffirm our faith in humanity and remind us that an endless stream of bad news on media outlets doesn’t necessarily reflect the state of a nation.
And, it should remind us that even in times that seem hopelessly divided and partisan, the good news always outweighs the bad.
