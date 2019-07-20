Creasey possesses all of the qualities needed to lead as next sheriff
To the Editor:
I am proud to endorse Steven Creasey to succeed me as the next Goochland County Sheriff. The sheriff has enormous responsibilities. This job requires numerous skills and abilities, among them: accountability, good judgment, critical incident management, supervisory and management skills, fiscal restraint, and, most importantly impeccable integrity.
ln his almost twenty-five years with the sheriff’s office, Steven has developed and displayed, quite consistently, all these qualities.
Our sheriff’s office has a small administrative staff, and our sergeants have wide-ranging responsibilities. ln essence, the sergeant is tasked with overseeing law enforcement response, coordinating with fire/rescue and adjoining police agencies, supervising the proper dispatching of police and fire/rescue resources, managing overtime, the safe transfer of inmates to and from the jails and our courts, the safety of court attendees and personnel, and the proper service of civil papers, writs, and other court orders. Steven is the only candidate who has performed all these duties. He has performed them extraordinarily well.
Steven is a member of our budget team, and he is actively involved in our hiring process for both deputies and dispatchers. Steven is a state certified instructor, and he regularly teaches our deputies, fire and rescue personnel and Goochland citizens. He has been recognized as Deputy of the Year by the Goochland Rotary Club and by Mothers against Drunk Driving (twice).
Steven is the only candidate for Goochland sheriff who is a certified, sworn law enforcement officer. Please join me in voting for Steven Creasey on Nov. 5 as the next Sheriff of Goochland County.
James L. Agnew
Goochland County Sheriff
White’s experience remains unequalled among candidates
Dear Editor,
My name is Levin James White Jr., the son of your candidate for Sheriff, Levin White Sr.
I am taking this time to write the folks who live in my surrounding area of Goochland County, Virginia. I am not an author, nor am I well versed in politics, but I do understand the importance of leadership in public safety. I have been in the fire service for 11 years, 8 of those being full time. This may come across as bias, being I am the son of Levin, but I want to offer my insight and thought process as to what I believe is best for any leadership in a paramilitary public safety organization. Chain of command in public safety is always number one in any paramilitary organization. In my experience, respect is gained through those who earn the position based off of experience gained on the job, their qualifications, and education. It’s always hard working for an officer who is given a position solely based off who they are and who likes them. It’s a total disregard to the other employees wanting to promote and offer their knowledge and experience to those under them. I’ve always made a point to let my parents know who I’m working for so they know that my back is covered while I’m at work in case I go down in a fire. Experienced leaders are the ones all of us in public safety look up to and want to work for. It’s the folks you say “Wow he’s done all of that? That’s who I want to work for!”
Why do I feel like this relates to this election? I personally have a soft spot in my heart for Goochland County as I feel like this County has molded me as a person. Living in the country, being proud of being raised in the country, and being proud of living in a well-respected community are important to me. I have a lot of concern for the future of the citizens of Goochland County, and their safety, if the vote for sheriff is solely based off the candidate’s name. I am very much for helping out a friend and jumping on a bandwagon for sports, fundraisers, etc. but the concern I have is that some citizens are willing to elect the man without experience on the job versus the man who has the best resume any candidate in this election has to offer. I want everyone to make a well-educated decision for the safety of their children, friends, families, and neighbors. I confidently know that my father has what it takes to be sure the deputies he will lead are the best deputies you can have in a community, as well as ensuring that you have the best public safety officials around. If my father is elected sheriff for Goochland County, he will have the backs of your deputies and he will be sure that his experience is put into the works. He’s done it all and he’s capable of handling any situation that will be thrown at him. He’s closed murder cases and served justice to the murderers. He has solved robberies, he’s locked up people for fraud and corruption. He can write a traffic ticket as weIl. I want you all to embrace the opportunity we have to make a safer Goochland County and to be excited about it. I thank you for your time and attention to my words. Let’s all make a safer Goochland and be excited about what is to come with it!
Levin White Jr.
Goochland
