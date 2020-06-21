Goochland Pet Lovers is the proud recipient of a $25,000 grant from the AECW Fund of the Community Foundation for a Greater Richmond. The grant funding was recommended by Mr. and Mrs. Gordinier, and will be used to support the organization’s mission of sustaining an effective partnership with Goochland County to promote animal welfare and the humane treatment of animals through innovative and educational programs, community engagement, and financial support.
“Goochland Pet Lovers sincerely thanks the AECW Fund and the Gordinier’s for their thoughtful funding,” said Sara Grattan, Goochland Pet Lovers Board Chair. “The support we have received will allow us to expand our current programs and continue our unique partnership with Goochland County to make a Goochland a special place for animals and the people who love them.” Since its founding in 2016, Goochland Pet Lovers has successfully completed a $1.5 million capital campaign for the adoption wing of the newly opened Goochland County Animal Protection and Adoption Center, two community dog parks, and, together with the Goochland Rotary Club, an exercise trail at Hidden Rock Park. The organization has also founded the Dr. Lori L. Elliott Medical Fund and has partnered with Goochland County Animal Protection to implement a dog training program to help ensure the adoptability of every animal.
As a way to engage the community, the Rescue Dog Olympics was also started in 2018 as a way for pet owners to showcase their best friends.
The Community Foundation for a greater Richmond, founded in 1968, has a strong legacy of advocating for philanthropy and service. Since their inception, a collective $1 billion has been granted to thousands of nonprofits in the Richmond region.
For more information about Goochland Pet Lovers, visit www.goochlandpetlovers.com.
