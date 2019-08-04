Goochland Pet Lovers will be hosting an adoption event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, offering anyone wishing to adopt a pet the chance to do so with no adoption fee.

The event will take place at the county’s temporary shelter, located at 2748 Dogtown Road (in the Central High School complex), and will feature the Firesides Food Truck, children’s activities and a sneak peek of the new animal shelter currently under construction.

Those wishing to make donations are encouraged to bring dry dog food, dog biscuits, kitten food (dry and wet), cat litter, small cat pans (11” by 14”), peanut butter and bleach.

For more information on this event, visit Goochland Pet Lovers on the web at www.goochlandpetlovers.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription