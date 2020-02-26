GOOCHLAND - Goochland's girls basketball team hosted George Mason in Tuesday's Class 3, Region B quarterfinals at Goochland High School. While the hosting Bulldogs stayed really competitive through the first half, George Mason would go on to win 58-36 and advance to the next round of regional competition.
The loss brought the Bulldogs' 2019-20 season to a close at 18-7. Goochland went unbeaten in the James River District and won the 2020 district championship, 53-30 over Amelia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.