Improvements to a county intersection long known to be a major hazard for drivers traveling on Broad Street will be improved sooner than originally planned, Goochland supervisors learned during their monthly meeting last week.
According to Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) representative Marshall Wynne, work on the intersection of Route 288 and Broad Street is now slated to begin in March, about 18 months earlier than originally planned. Wynne said the work could be completed by Thanksgiving.
While the project has been a priority for years, supervisors began looking at the intersection with renewed urgency last year after Oilville resident Yvonne Bullington was killed in a crash at the site on March 26.
Wynne told the board members in April that funding for the $4.2 million project, which will include adding traffic signals and additional left turn lanes in the interchange, had already been approved and that VDOT would be doing all it could to expedite the improvements, then slated to be completed by 2021.
The contract for the work was awarded to Curtis Construction on Dec. 18.
“Hopefully it will be successful,” Wynne told the board, noting that he too will also be relieved to see the current issues resolved. “I’m sure it will be a big improvement in that area for the traveling public.”
