In order to identify and cultivate potential community leaders throughout the community, Goochland County will once again be offering its annual Goochland Leadership Enterprise program.
The mission statement of the program, which has been offered since 1995, is to inform and educates interested citizens about issues facing the County and to foster citizen involvement in making Goochland a desirable place to live, work and enjoy life.
This year’s class will feature 12 sessions covering topics ranging from the local school system to the county’s agricultural resources, and all aimed at offering participants a behind-the-scenes look at Goochland County.
The majority of meetings are scheduled on Wednesday evenings from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at various locations around the County, with one daytime meeting at the State Capital scheduled for Feb. 17.
A registration fee is the only cost to the participant and covers materials and meals during orientation, the Day at the Capital session, a dinner with the county Board of Supervisors, and the Graduation Dinner. Scholarships for the 2019 Goochland Leadership Enterprise class are available based on need.
The sessions are currently scheduled as follows, though dates and locations are subject to change.
Session Outline (Dates and location subject to change)
Oct.16: Class Orientation, Pictorial Tour of County, History
Oct. 30: Agriculture and Natural Resources
Nov. 13: County Administration
Nov. 20: Local Constitutional Officers
Dec. 4: Education
Dec. 18: Community Services & Government Human Services
Jan. 8: Budget & Fire/Rescue
Jan. 22: County Development
Feb. 4: Dinner with the Board of Supervisors
Feb. 17: State Legislature (Day at the State Capitol) All-Day Event
Feb. 26: Business and Economic Development
March 11: Make-Up Session (if necessary)
March 25: Leadership: Getting Involved!
April 8: Graduation Dinner (Included in registration fee)
An application can be found at https://goochland.ext.vt.edu/ or obtained from the Goochland Extension Office, PO Box 20, Goochland, VA 23063. For more information, call (804) 556-5841 or e-mail sgrayson@vt.edu.
Applications are currently being accepted, and anyone who would like to attend is encouraged to sign up early as space is limited.
