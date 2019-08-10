Smart Beginnings Greater Richmond, a regional school readiness initiative, recently received a $100,000 grant from the Virginia Early Childhood Foundation (VECF) to support strategies that engage families, improve equitable access to services and resources, and leverage effective public/private collaboration to support opportunities for the healthy development of young children. As the regional convener for early childhood education, Smart Beginnings Greater Richmond represents a partnership among public and private agencies, businesses and individuals serving the cities of Richmond and Colonial Heights, as well as Chesterfield, Charles City, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, New Kent and Powhatan counties.

Tags

Recommended for you

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription