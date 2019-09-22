The 4th Annual Christmas in September Arts & Craft Bazaar is on Sept. 28, 2019. Hosted by the American Legion Family of Post 215 and is sponsored by Creative Memories. The Bazaar, located in the Post Hall at 3386 River Road West in Goochland, is FREE to the public and is open from 9 AM to 2 PM. Shop multiple booths, see the new vendors, register for a door prize and enjoy lunch in the Canteen. Support the Legion Family’s many community and veteran activities by purchasing raffle tickets. Raffle items are donated by the vendors for this fund-raising event.
Start your shopping early with favorites exhibitors like Pampered Chef, Stella & Dot, Thirty-One, Usborne Books and Tupperware; find one of a kind items from Natures Vintage Jewelry, Broke Down Art, Wildfire Designz, Everblooming Garden Glass and KP Knitcraft; look for handmade & quilted crafts by Billie Reid, woodwork from Vontay Crafts, Romancing the Wood and Lloyd Minter; and. See new ways to put together Christmas memories at Creative Memories. Look for gift ideas at Origami Owl, Vintage Baskets, Amelia Soap & Herb Company and more.
Of special interest this year is Kevin Barry who will set up his Blacksmith forge and hold demonstrations during the Bazaar.
The American Legion Family is a non-profit organization of veterans and their families supported solely by donations. The donations fund our activities for veterans, active duty military (both here and those deployed), military families in need, veterans at the McGuire Medical Center, veteran’s homeless shelters, the Fisher House, Sitter Barfoot Center, the USO at Richmond International Airport as well as Goochland families and school programs such as Girls State and Boys State. For more information visit our web site at auxiliary215goochlandva.org.
Come on out for a good time, support your local veterans and get a jump start on Christmas shopping!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.