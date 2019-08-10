Contributed report
Are you prepared for a disaster? If not, now’s your chance. On Saturday, Sept. 7,Goochland County will partner with nearby localities to offer the PlanSafe Disaster Preparedness Workshop (formerly known as Survivor Day), an opportunity for citizens to become better prepared for emergency and disaster situations at no cost.
“I strongly encourage Goochland residents to take advantage of this free opportunity to prepare for future disasters,” said Goochland County Administrator John Budesky. “You never know when the next disaster will occur.” Tornado outbreaks threatened the county in 2018 and 2019, and last year Goochland barely dodged Hurricane Florence.
The three-hour workshop will be held from 9 a.m. – noon (check-in begins at 8 a.m.) at Goochland Baptist Church, located at 2454 Manakin Road in Manakin- Sabot. Training will be provided on topics including Planning and Documents, Household Safety, Active Threat, Food and Water Safety. Participation is for adults and children, 13 or older.
This year, for the first time, Goochland will also be providing a children’s program for families that want to participate with children ages 4 -12. This event will include the Fire Safety House, Goochland Sheriff’s Office Child ID, a “Make Your Own Go Bag” station and the “My Family Communication/Plan/Tools” station. Each child will be able to take home their own Go Bag.
Each family completing the workshop will receive one free Plan Safe Kit Preparedness Backpack per household.
“We are in the middle of hurricane season, and having a plan and the right supplies on hand before an emergency occurs is critical for each family,” said Goochland Fire-Rescue Chief Eddie Ferguson. “Please plan to visit the PlanSafe Disaster Preparedness Workshop on Sept. 7 and allow us to assist you in the planning process.”
Seating is limited for this program and anyone who would like to attend is encouraged to register early.
For families with children 13 or older, registration in available online at www.PlanSafe.org.
For families with children ages 4 – 12, the registration is a two-part process. First, the household family should register at the same online location as above, www.PlanSafe.org. Secondly, to register for the children’s program, either call (804) 556-5344 or send an e-mail to amerciez@goochlandva.us. Provide the child’s registration, the same name used for the online registration, the child’s name, age and a contact phone number.
“This is a great opportunity to learn more about emergency preparedness,” said Goochland Deputy Emergency Services Coordinator Robin Hillman. “All participants from past annual workshops have stated how helpful and informative the program was for them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.