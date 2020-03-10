When the Cadets step onto the field to begin the 2020 season, they won’t have 10 players who were part of last year’s 28-2 run to the VISAA state championship.
But they still expect to have plenty of talent.
“While we have some familiar faces, we have a lot of guys who have been waiting for their turn to be in the lineup,” said Benedictine head coach Sean Ryan. “I’ve been impressed with their focus on getting better.”
Benedictine last year graduated a star-studded class of eight seniors – among them Jamari Baylor (Phillies), Brett Cook (Tulane) and Casey Green (Coastal Carolina) – and saw two more contributors depart as Brett Allen transferred back to Lee-Davis High School and Connor Schumann transferred to Midlothian.
The Cadets this season are also not expecting to have senior Jack Hall on the field as he recovers from foot surgery following an injury that he sustained in the summer (the injury caused him to miss the football season as well). Dual-sport leader Jay Woolfolk, who committed to Virginia for baseball as well as football and helped his Cadets win state championships last year in both sports, is recovering from a knee injury. The timetable for his return had not yet been determined.
But several players who contributed to the depth that helped the Cadets win the VISAA title will be back. Bennett Lloyd, Nick Neighbors, Matt Sylvia and Patrick White are all slated to return. Henry Dolan, whose versatility bolstered the football team in its 2019 title run, will also be back.
Senior Jack Anderson, who missed most of last year but had a clutch hit in the state final, will be one of the top three arms and will bat in the middle of the order. Junior Hank Carpin will play in the middle infield, bat near the top of the order and pitch.
Senior Brock Carter will also play in the middle infield and pitch. Junior Jackson Cray, who caught down the stretch for Hall, is back. And senior infielders Jacob Dunleavy (third base) and Richie Smith (first base) are expected to strengthen the lineup.
Michael Aleska, a transfer from Mills Godwin, is projected to be among the team’s top three or four pitchers and also expects to be in the lineup. Ryan said that juniors Connor Handy and Spencer Baird will add depth to the pitching staff.
“I expect we’ll have a lot more power throughout the lineup than last year, and we are deep on the mound, although it will probably take us a few weeks to settle into a consistent rotation,” Ryan said. “We’re going to have fresh faces at all the positions up the middle. We have a chance to be really good defensively, but it will start with our new starters up the middle."
Pitching-wise, the Cadets early on will likely be using a committee approach until they feel more comfortable with having their strongest arms extend deeper into the later innings of games.
Some of the players in this year’s group – Dolan and Woolfolk included – will be able to benefit the Cadets with their experience of having not only won the state championship at this level, but also having done it in another sport.
“In some ways, it’s good because our players know how hard it is to win one playoff game, let alone three in a week,” Ryan said. “The success of last year’s team definitely can carry over. But by virtue of that success, we’ll be one of the teams to beat.”
Ryan said they expect their schedule to be “as difficult as ever” as state champions Stafford, Miller and Walsingham, several tough public schools like Western Branch, Great Bridge, Kellam and Thomas Dale, games in the challenging Deep Run Spring Break tournament and their traditionally strong private school opponents will all be on the 2020 slate.
“They know that we lost a lot of stars from last year’s team,” Ryan said of his returners, “but they understand the difficult schedule ahead of them. “
The Cadets have several goals that go into ensuring a strong season. Ultimately, they want to be among those nine teams that get a chance to play for the state title at the end of the year.
“As we saw first-hand the past two years, teams can’t take anything for granted in the playoffs, especially that first game,” Ryan said. “Our division has gotten so strong top to bottom, you almost can throw seedings out the window.”
As they work towards that ultimate goal, the Cadets want to get a little better each game, each week of the season.
“This has the feeling of being a team that will be stronger late in the season,” Ryan said, “regardless of what our record is at the time.”
Benedictine opens the season on Wednesday, March 11 at Walsingham Academy in Williamsburg at 4 p.m. and will host Bishop McNamara (Forestville, MD) on Friday, March 13 at 3:30 p.m. The Cadets will also host Paul VI on Saturday, March 14 at 11 a.m. and Fredericksburg Christian on Tuesday, March 17 at 4:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.