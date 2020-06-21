At their monthly meeting on June 9, the Goochland County School Board accepted the resignation of Mr. Dan Gardner, principal of Randolph Elementary School. Mr. Gardner has served as the principal of RES since 2014, having arrived in Goochland after serving as a teacher and administrator in Henrico County Public Schools.
Mr. Gardner will become the new assistant principal of Spring Run Elementary for the 2020-2021 school year. His resignation from GCPS will be effective June 30.
Mr. Gardner has led Randolph’s community to various distinctions during his tenure as principal, including Randolph’s designation as a fully accredited school and an Apple Distinguished School. Mr. Gardner’s design and implementation of the “Journey School” created an engaging experience for students with a focus on social emotional well-being.
GCPS will now work to gather feedback and input from staff, community, and students in preparation for what will be a highly competitive recruitment effort to fill the RES principal position.
Anyone interested in applying to be the next principal of Randolph Elementary School should apply online at www.goochlandschools.org/jobs
