There will be no more high school spring sports in Virginia this year.
After multiple school closures and postponements, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday ordered that all public and private schools in the state close for the rest of the year in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.
With schools closed for the duration of the 2019-20 academic calendar, all athletic activities have effectively been cancelled for all schools in the Virginia High School League and all schools part of the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association.
That means the remainder of the spring seasons for Blessed Sacrament Huguenot and Benedictine College Preparatory School have been cancelled, and that none of Powhatan High School or Goochland High School’s spring teams will get to play a regular season game in 2020.
After the NCAA cancelled the remainder of its championships for winter and spring, Northam initially ordered that all schools close beginning Monday, March 16 and through Friday, March 27. Powhatan High School and Blessed Sacrament Huguenot then announced further school closures that would’ve pushed the start of both schools’ athletic seasons back to Monday, April 20. Goochland High School's season would've been pushed back to Tuesday, April 14 after school closures were extended through Friday, April 11.
But as the coronavirus continued to spread and the number of people who tested positive for the contagion both in the state and nationwide continued to increase, further closures and cancellations seemed imminent.
The cancellations mean that there will be no local sanctioned high school games between now and the 2020 fall season.
As far as this summer’s American Legion Baseball season is concerned, Richard Anderson, chairman of the National Americanism Commission, on Sunday, March 22 wrote a letter addressing the pandemic. The letter can be viewed on American Legion Baseball’s website (https://www.legion.org/documents/baseball/ALB_Corona_Virus_Email.pdf).
“American Legion Baseball’s highest priority is the health, well-being and safety of all our participants, families, volunteers and fans,” Anderson wrote. “Currently the National American Legion Baseball schedule remains in place per dates approved by the National Executive Committee (NEC); however, the schedule is subject to the respective state restrictions where the Regional and World Series tournaments are scheduled. It remains the goal of the Americanism Commission to hold our Regional and World Series tournaments this summer if possible."
Anderson added that the Americanism Baseball Committee strongly encourages and recommends that departments suspend all baseball activities (team meetings, tryouts, practices, etc.) until all restrictions have been lifted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.