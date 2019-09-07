After a long hot summer, local Goochland food pantry shelves are bare again. September is Hunger Action Month. As Goochland gears up for the new school year and the return of cooler temperatures, we need you to take action to fight hunger in your community. Hunger Action Month is an opportunity to join a nationwide movement that has a real and lasting impact. Goochland food pantries need your help to feed over 2,000 residents who struggle with hunger every day. Whether by advocating to raise awareness, making donations, or volunteering, you can make a difference during Hunger Action Month and every month to help Goochland neighbors in need. Together, we can solve hunger in our community.
Everyone at any age can easily participate. Choose an activity from the “Take Action” list below. Urge your friends, family, neighborhood, class, church group, civic group, or even your employees and customers to become involved. Drop off food donations at your local food pantry or at collection boxes (non-perishable items only) at key locations throughout the county including Essex Bank, EZ Ship (next to Food Lion on Fairground Road), and Goochland Family YMCA.
Here are several ways you can take action to help solve hunger in your community:
Join Goochland Cares For Brews For Birds on Sept. 12, at Kindred Spirit Brewing in West Creek. Help make the holidays happy for over 300 families struggling with food insecurity this holiday season. A $20 ticket includes one craft beer and live music while all proceeds go to GoochlandCares Food Pantry towards turkeys and holiday meals. A generous patron is matching proceeds from this event. Tickets are available at www.bit.ly/ticketsBrewsforBirds2019.
Turn orange for hunger relief by wearing the color orange on Hunger Action Day on Thursday, Sept. 12. Share a picture of your orange style online by using the hashtag #HungerAction.
Volunteer at a local Goochland food pantry and be part of the hunger-relief solution. Share a picture of your volunteer experience on social media with the hashtag #HungerAction.
Donate non-perishable food to a local Goochland food pantry.
Donate garden bounty to a local Goochland food pantry. Some local pantries also accept fresh clean eggs.
Donate monetary contributions to a local Goochland food pantry to assist with purchasing food.
Participate in Food Lion’s #NoEmptyPlate Social Media Challenge now through Sept. 31. Post on Facebook, Instagram and/or Twitter a photo of an empty plate or a selfie with an empty plate using hashtags #GoochlandCares #NoEmptyPlate #FoodLionFeeds #FeedGoochland. Food Lion will donate one meal per participating post that has #GoochlandCares to the GoochlandCares Food Pantry.
* * *
GoochlandCares is a private, 501(c)(3), non-profit organization that provides health care and basic human services to Goochland residents in need. GoochlandCares envisions a community where everyone’s basic human needs are met. Visit us at www.GoochlandCares.org or contact Adair Roper, aroper@GoochlandCares.org, (804) 556-6260. Find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/goochlandcares.
