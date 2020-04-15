Matthew Lewis sent in the go-ahead goal in a 3-1 win over Buckingham.
Charlie Flammia delivered a beautiful header into the net in an 8-0 rout of Nottoway. Caleb Moyer broke the goose-egg with a hammering go-ahead kick in a 5-0 win over Randolph-Henry on Senior Night.
All three goals were set up by Nick Lowery.
The Goochland High School senior was a key part of his Bulldogs’ high-powered offense in 2019. He contributed to several goals either through scoring or providing assists to help Goochland go unbeaten in the regular season, reach the Region 2A semifinals and finish the year with a final record of 17-1.
Lowery has played at the winger and center defensive midfield positions. He will continue his soccer career at Louisburg College.
He and his Bulldogs would have been competing as a Class 3 team for the first time in their first year under 45-year coach Marshall Lindner, who moved to Virginia from Long Island where he won three New York state championships in soccer and one in baseball. But the COVID-19 pandemic led to all Virginia schools closing for the rest of the year, effectively wiping out the 2020 Virginia High School League spring season.
Lowery talked about his soccer experience and playing for Goochland.
Q: How did you first get into soccer, and how long have you been playing?
Lowery: Always been playing since I was young. (I’ve been playing for) 12 years.
Q: What made you enjoy or fall in love with the game?
Lowery: The high pace play style and creativity that comes with the game.
Q: What do you feel you brought to the field and to the team that helped you contribute?
Lowery: Offensive presence, hard work ethic and leadership.
Q: What was it like playing with your team in that sport? What were your teammates like?
Lowery: I look back onto playing for GHS with fond memories with current and past teammates.
Q: What are your favorite memories from games, practices and/or hanging out with your teammates?
Lowery: Bus rides to away games, team dinners, winning districts freshman year.
Q: Are there life lessons or takeaways that go beyond the field that the game helped you to see?
Lowery: I learned that it is not always the memories you make on the field but it’s the memories you make with the people around you.
Q: How tough was it for you to find out there would be no spring season due to the coronavirus pandemic?
Lowery: It was devastating, I’ve always had dreams and goals for my high school career which were taken away too soon.
Q: How are you staying in shape?
Lowery: I’ve been working on getting touches on the ball in every day as well as daily workouts for upper and lower body every day.
