GOOCHLAND – Rising senior Libero and defensive specialist Ellie Spencer didn’t start playing volleyball until she was in seventh grade because she didn’t really know about the sport before then.
So when it came to the potential volleyball players – as old as rising high school freshmen and as young as rising fourth graders – attending Goochland High School’s summer volleyball camp held July 22-24, Spencer thought it was really good for the students to get to know about it at a young age, so that – when they get to middle school – they can try-out and grow the Goochland program.
"It’s always better to start them early,” second-year Goochland Volleyball head coach Rachel Jacobsen said. “If they realize they love it, they have more time to play because that was something I didn’t have when I was younger.”
“There’s a lot of kids here with a lot of raw talent; there’s so many kids with a lot of potential that you don’t usually see,” Goochland rising senior setter Trinity Wonderling said of the campers. “And a lot of them said that they never played before…they were just interested in the camp, and it’s kind of cool to see that they can grow really fast and be able to play the sport.”
The camp teaches the basics first, making sure that everyone’s got a foundation in passing, setting, hitting and defending. Emphasis was on serving and passing, because “the best way to win games,” Jacobsen said, “is to have a good passing basis and a good serving basis.”
Once that foundation’s in place, the coaches and instructors start adding in movement and team-related skills before capping the three-day stretch with games. The campers worked together in team settings on Wednesday, playing different sorts of volleyball-related games and winning points for their team to decide a camp winner.
“They’ve had a lot of fun together,” Jacobsen said. “Our team really enjoys working with the younger girls. They’ve made a lot of friends – I know a couple of the younger girls have made up handshakes with our girls and things like that – so they’ve had a really good time working together.”
“I feel like the kids are just learning more,” Spencer contributed. “I feel like none of these kids could’ve played like they are now three days ago, but they’re here now and they’re playing really good – very aggressively; I love it.”
The camp also gives the players the opportunity to see each other again before the season – as well as learn more about the coaching side of things. Spencer said that, during team scrimmages, they got to make their own lineups.
“I tried multiple things with my team and it’s cool to figure out new ways to do stuff,” Spencer said. “I would definitely consider coaching – it’s so cool!”
“It gives them a chance to have an insight into what we’re looking for from them when they’re playing, and sort of why we do what we do,” Jacobsen said, “and it’s always a good chance for them to get to know more people.”
Wonderling added of the campers: “They’re willing to do any position you tell them, and it’s fun to see them want to do something different than stick with the old and they’re going out of their comfort zones.”
“They’ve very open-minded,” Spencer said of the campers. “They’re here for fun…it reminds us to play for fun, because we’re getting to the age where it’s college and seriousness, we’re trying to win states… they just play for fun, it’s just a hobby and I like that. It helps me remember just to have fun…”
Jacobsen said she had a lot of sixth graders coming up who told her they had never played before, and that they’re really excited for the opportunity to try-out this year.
“That’s been really nice to hear, that they’ve taken an interest in it, and they now have the opportunity to go play during their sixth, seventh and eighth grade years before they get to high school,” Jacobsen said. “It’s really not only good for them to learn the sport and have fun with it, but it also builds our program.”
With the VHSL fall volleyball season around the corner, the summer camp brings the girls and coaches together prior to the season. In addition to making new friends, Wonderling pointed out that the campers can look up to the example of the older Goochland Volleyball players.
“It’s kind of like you look up to someone who’s bigger than you, so it feels good to know that someone’s telling you that you’re doing good,” Wonderling said, adding that when she was their age, she, too, looked up to the varsity players.
“It feels good to know that kids actually want to do something that you’re interested in so you guys can share the same thing,” she said.
“Last year, being a new coach, we didn’t have as many of our players come and help with the camp – they just didn’t know me yet, so it’s been really nice this year; we’ve got 12 of our players who have come and helped, which has been awesome,” Jacobsen said. “They’re really excited, they’re with each other, remembering why they love what they do and why they play together. It’s really great getting them back into the swing of things…”
Jacobsen said they’re excited to get started; tryouts are also around the corner, and a lot of the players who are trying-out for the first year have been coming up to her asking what they can work on.
“It’s really great to hear that kind of interest and excitement,” Jacobsen said. “I’m excited to see them excited.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.