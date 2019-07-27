MIDLOTHIAN – When she dove into the water in the closing leg of the varsity-level 9-to-10-year-old 200 yard freestyle mixed relay, Andrea Rogerson saw the leading swimmer up ahead of her.
But as she had proven with her winning time a few events before in the 100 freestyle, she had the speed and the focus to give the event’s top swimmers a fierce challenge in the final 50 yards.
As she made the turn off the 25-yard mark and tore through the water in lane 6 for the final time that afternoon, she reeled in the leading swimmer.
The blocks loomed ahead.
Neck-and-neck, the swimmers touched the wall.
Rogerson did so eight hundredths of a second quicker.
As she looked up at the results screen positioned to the left of the competition pool at SwimRVA, the scoreboard confirmed it.
She and her fellow Goochland YMCA swimmers Camden Wilson, Ryan Johnson and Nathaniel Harris had won the event on a final time of 2:15.37 – just a hair ahead of Canterbury’s 2:15.45.
The triumph helped cap a successful first day for the Manta Rays in the two-day Greater Richmond Aquatic League Champs meet. The swimmers ages 12 and younger competed on Saturday to tie Goochland with The Federal Club for the Division 4 title lead at 188 points apiece.
For Goochland YMCA head coach Helen Brown, winning’s a bonus, but the main goal is to have the swimmers improve on their times – and multiple Manta Rays did just that.
“What I was excited about was the starts, the turns…I just thought overall our team did better on the fine-tuned parts,” Brown said.
Rogerson’s result in the relay put the exclamation mark on a good day individually for the young swimmer as she also won the top senior varsity level 50 yard butterfly (32.86) and sparingly turned her head out of the water for air in a blistering and dominant swim for the victory in the senior varsity 100 yard freestyle (1:07.28). Both of her winning individual swims improved on her seed times for both events.
Ethan Salser also shined in the boys’ 11-12 events. Competing in the 100 yard individual medley, he swam neck-and-neck for the lead all the way up to the breaststroke stretch. But he got the lead in that segment before turning off the wall and into the freestyle, through which he turned on the jets to sail to a clear victory and a seed time-beating swim of 1:06.66. He continued to dominate with the freestyle as he won the 100-yard event on a 58.74.
Brown praised Ryan Johnson on an “amazing swim.” Competing in the 9-10 events, Johnson put himself in the mix for the lead on one his swims with a start that saw him stay underwater for roughly half of the opening 25-yard stretch and earn multiple podium finishes.
