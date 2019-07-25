TUCKAHOE - Goochland's Billy Thackston hadn't even taken the pitcher's mound yet, and he was already helping his case.
The lefty slammed a two-run double to the fence that bookended a hot-hitting opening half-inning for his Post 201 Juniors, giving his defense a 5-0 lead to work with.
He and his teammates locked their sights on the ball and piled on the extra base hits to take down top-seeded Post 125 12-2 in five innings and advance to the district championship round on Friday, with a state tournament berth on the line.
"We're just proud of these guys, proud of how the program's evolved with the interest in 201 Baseball, and I know [Athletic Director Wade Johnson]'s supported us all the way through and has been instrumental in what [fellow coach and son Nathan Mullins] and I are trying to do," Post 201 Juniors head coach Ott Mullins said. "It's just a good team effort right now."
“The guys are playing with a lot of energy,” Nathan Mullins said. “That’s exciting to see. They’ve been playing since February…playing two seasons and they have a lot of energy right now, and it’s contagious.”
Post 201's efforts against Post 125 of late have turned the tables from their first two meetings, when Post 125 beat them handily, 13-1 and 7-0. The Braves also won their previous game against Post 125, 13-3 on July 16.
"I think the approach we're taking now is we've got some guys that got a little confidence," Ott Mullins said.
Thackston earned the complete-game win in the run-rule-shortened five-inning contest, striking out three and limiting opposing batters to four hits, four walks and one earned run.
"He did what he had to do," Ott said. "First of all, our guys came out, put some runs up, which gave him some help right off the bat, but he pitched well - he was just crafty as could be; he wasn't blowing it by anybody, but he was just crafty, doing the things that he needed to do to get guys out."
He fanned home run threat Travis Montgomery twice and held him to a run off a walk.
Powhatan's Brandon Lyman and Andrew Cheatham each batted 3-for-4, with Cheatham clocking a two-run double, knocking in three runs total and scoring twice, and Lyman batting in a run and scoring three times.
Sam Shevrin and slugger Kendrick Sheffield never missed. Both batted 2-for-2 for the Braves, with Shevrin anchoring the lineup in the nine-hole and scoring two runs, and Sheffield drilling a pair of doubles for four RBIs total.
The Braves jumped all over the home team in the top of the first, with every single Post 201 batter in the frame reaching base on a hit, a fielder's choice or a walk.
Lead-off hitter Ben Allanson bounced an infield grounder off the third baseman's glove, Lyman zipped a single to his left and cleanup hitter Cheatham lifted his team onto the board on a one-run laser that he sailed into right field.
And then Sheffield stepped up to bat.
Facing one out with two of his teammates on the diamond, the catcher slashed the 3-2 pitch into the air, over the head of the center fielder and deep into the green to send both of his teammates ahead of him across home plate and triple Post 201's early lead to 3-0.
Following Thackston's two-run extra-base hit to the wall for the jump up to 5-0, Post 125 gained back a run on an RBI double, but the top of the order stayed hot for the Braves in the top of the second. Lyman and Cheatham both singled - Lyman to left, Cheatham to right - and Sheffield picked up right where he left off, clearing both runners off the bags on a high-flying fireball that he crushed up the green hill under Ken Moore Field's left field wall.
Emory Bradley then slammed an RBI single into center field, and Shevrin in the third dropped a deep double just inside the left field line; he would soon score off of Allanson's groundout.
After Post 125 scored quickly on a blocked pitch, Post 201 set up the early end to the game via the 10-run rule in the fifth inning through Lyman's RBI grounder that he scooted into left field and Cheatham's two-run double that he lasered to center.
Thackston then battled his way through the bottom of the fifth inning, retiring the side against two walks with the help of a deep flyout in foul territory that was run down by right fielder Shevrin.
Next up is another shot at history. If Post 201 wins this next game Friday evening in Spotsylvania, then the team wins the district championship and advances to the state tournament.
A loss would bring its memorable season to an end in the final.
"Right now we're just thinking about tomorrow," Ott said. "Tomorrow's key - we get through tomorrow, go out there in Spotsy and just play hard and have a good time and do the best we can and play the game just like I ask the guys before we go out every time...we want to go out and enjoy the game but we want to make sure we respect the game and we want to play it the way it's supposed to be played...if we do that tomorrow, then the season's gonna be a success."
