GOOCHLAND - Mary King delivered the ball to her opponent's floor in a variety of ways.
There was the ball she bumped high over her head - with her back to the net - and inside the boundaries for a kill. There was the floater at the net that she approached from the left, and instead of slamming it straight ahead of her - which would have gone towards the right side - she knocked it to the left and across Amelia's shallow court.
And then there was the towering airball that shot skywards off of an opponent's block of her preceding attack....
....before she spiked it downwards from the net and into clear space.
King tallied up 10 kills in all to help her Bulldogs blank Amelia 3-0 on Wednesday on sets of 25-11, 25-17 and 25-13.
"They're doing really well - I feel like they played really professional tonight," Goochland coach Rachel Jacobsen said of her players. "They were working together really well, they were picking up off of each other, feeding off of each other. They worked really hard, they did well."
"It was pretty great," King said of the sweep of Amelia. "Last year we lost away to them...but it was definitely still a challenge and we tried to rise to the occasion, running faster plays..."
When the ball was smacked by her hand, sometimes the ball didn't angle where the viewer think it would. But the misdirection was her intent, and King excelled at mixing up her approach.
She said she sees the court very well, and Jacobsen called King a really intelligent hitter.
"She's looking at the other team when she's swinging - she's not just hitting the ball," Jacobsen said. "She's looking at what's happening over there, she's thinking through what she's doing, when she's doing it. It takes a lot of thought and a lot of maturity to be able to do that. It's really good to have her this year, I'm excited."
Goochland's lineup on Wednesday was stacked with attack power, as sisters Nova and Trinity Wonderling brought the effective hits on the outside to complement King in the middle. Jacobsen said that Nova - who on Wednesday delivered 5 kills and made 4 digs - has really started to come into her own.
"I'm really excited about her moving forward this season," Jacobsen said. "She's done really, really well."
Amelia also had to worry about Nina Smith, who secured her team the set point with an attack that deflected off an Amelia player's hand in the second set, and Taylor Michaels, who continued to find the opponent's floor on the cross-court attacks from the outside.
Setter Trinity Wonderling tallied up 15 assists, and Libero Ellie Spencer locked down the back row with 18 digs.
Goochland (4-0) also routed Randolph-Henry 3-0 (25-10, 25-10, 25-2) on Tuesday. Smith had 5 kills, King made 4 kills, Trinity Wonderling had 16 assists and Spencer made 9 digs.
The previous weekend, the Class 3 Bulldogs took on teams in larger VHSL classes ranging from 4 to 6 in the Virginia Volleyball Showcase at Richmond Volleyball Club.
"We were putting up good blocks, we were moving around a lot," Jacobsen said. "I got a lot of other coaches saying how scrappy we were. I was really excited to see how fast they were moving...they did well."
Goochland rematches Fluvanna, whom the Bulldogs defeated in their first week 3-0, at Fluvanna High School on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 6:30 p.m.
