GOOCHLAND -- The VHSL regular season is still more than four months away, but Goochland Wrestling coaches Mike Nadder and Jeremy Wampler have been working hard with several of the program’s wrestlers who have been attending the team’s open mat nights to keep their skills sharp over the summer.
For the two coaches who are gearing up for their third year together, the continued work is not only about giving their Bulldogs a chance to put on their wrestling shoes in between winters – it’s also about continuing to build Goochland’s Wrestling program, which with the 2019-20 season will be entering Year 5.
And Goochland Wrestling, Nadder said, is growing.
“Last year we had almost 30 kids come out,” Nadder said. “Numbers have been growing, and I think we’re gonna have even more this year.”
Wampler, who is assistant coach in title but works in tandem with head coach Nadder, was among those to initially see potential for a wrestling program in Goochland before its arrival.
“I was born in an area up in Pennsylvania that was very similar to Goochland,” Wampler said. “The only difference is: we had wrestling.
“That farming attitude - the more country attitude that Goochland brings - I definitely feel like there’s more of a natural touch with wrestling there that, if we can continue to work in the right ways, that I think that it’s really just gonna be a natural fit for each other,” Wampler said. “The sport really could fit here really well from the top to the bottom.”
A lot of the wrestlers come into the Goochland Wrestling program with no prior wrestling experience, so a lot of them, Nadder said, are wrestling on “heart.”
“You can see the determination in ‘em, and you really can’t wait for them to get that first win,” Nadder said, “and then they get that first win, maybe after several losses, and you can see the fire start to light up, and then they want more and they work harder, and so success breed success…”
The Goochland Bulldogs, battle-tested against injuries, sickness and last season’s tough schedule, concluded Year 4 by earning top five finishes in regionals with six different wrestlers.
“The kids here are really good,” Nadder said, “and we’re really starting to get the dedication that’s required to be successful in this sport.”
And with the upcoming 2019-20 season, Nadder sees a good year in store.
“I’m expecting big things this year.”
Goochland’s unit is now starting to feature more third- and fourth-year wrestlers – and the third year in the sport, Nadder noted, is when a kid starts to come into his or her own.
“I’ve always told the kids: You’re not gonna make a name for yourself until you beat someone you are not supposed to beat,” Nadder said, “and the only way to do that is to practice, and to practice, and just to keep focused.”
The little differences between where the Bulldogs used to be and where they stand now have presented themselves in the open mat nights thanks to the wrestlers’ experience; they come to the gym knowing what they’re doing, so now, instead of learning a move, the wrestlers learn how to use certain moves in different situations. And also, during instruction, Coach Wampler could be heard saying to the wrestlers in attendance: "Big moves - we need home runs too."
“The main thing for this is just so the kids don’t go 9 months and hadn’t put on their shoes,” Nadder said of the summer conditionings. “This gives them somewhere to come – we do a little instruction, drilling a little bit, but basically, the last 20-25 minutes, they just wrestle each other and go at each other…it’s a good way for the kids to come, stay active and I think, mentally…some of those kids in there have been coming every day, and mentally, they’re gonna be feeling better about themselves, more confident.
“I’ll tell the kids…when you’re staring at your opponent across the mat before you wrestle, you need to be thinking to yourself: There’s no way he can beat me, because he has not worked as hard as I have,” Nadder said. “The only way you can say that is you’ve got to put everything you’ve got into practice.”
Nadder praised the support they’ve received from Athletic Director Joe Fowler and the school, and the team is looking to grow its numbers by reaching out to the middle school and letting it be known that the sixth, seventh and eighth graders – even though they can’t technically compete – can still be on the Goochland Wrestling team and work with the coaches and older players in practices.
“You figure if a kid comes to us in the sixth grade…he’s gonna be a fourth-year wrestler as a ninth grader,” Nadder said, “and that’s what we need, because we don’t have a feeder program right now.”
The coaches and players have also been building relationships with other wrestling entities including Benedictine and Powhatan. When two wrestlers step onto the mat, they very much want to defeat each other - but once that match wraps up, they’re back to being friendly and maybe asking the other to show him or a certain move, Nadder pointed out.
Because the wrestling community, he added, is “a real close-knit community.”
“It’s been great to see the camaraderie there, and their willingness to welcome us over,” Wampler contributed, adding that it’s “very helpful to send a guy or two or hopefully more as we get going here over to a Powhatan or a Benedictine to get a lot of extra good work.”
As he sees Goochland Wrestling continuing to attract more interest, Nadder feels good about where the program is heading. The Bulldogs this year will still face tough programs – Nadder has scheduled in matchups with powerhouse programs including Benedictine, Cosby, Douglas Freeman, Mills Godwin, Hermitage, J.R. Tucker, Matoaca, Midlothian and Powhatan – so that Goochland Wrestling, by facing venerable teams and elite wrestlers, can not only prepare itself for the Class 3 postseason, but also continue to build itself up towards potentially becoming a venerable program in its own right.
“We’re not backing off from these big schools; we know what we’re up against,” Nadder said. “But we’re getting our name out there, and these kids see what it takes – they’re not stepping on the mat at the beginning of the regional tournament and looking at some kid across the mat scared to death – they’ve already wrestled somebody as good or better.”
