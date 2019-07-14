TUCKAHOE - The Goochland YMCA Manta Rays set 20 new team records in their Greater Richmond Aquatic League (GRAL) swim meet held Wednesday, July 10 at the Wembly Swim and Racquet Club.
Lucas Salser broke the GRAL male 9-10 year-old 50-yard backstroke record with a swim of 34.62; he also set new team marks for his age group in both the 100 freestyle (1:12.62) and the 50 butterfly (37.46).
Callie Horst and Annelise Rogerson each broke three team records - Horst in the 100 freestyle (1:11.63), the 50 backstroke (35.84) and the 50 butterfly (35.47) of the female 11-12 division, and Rogerson in the 100 freestyle (1:05.38), the 100 breaststroke (1:22.89) and the 50 butterfly (32.88) of the female 15-18 division.
Ethan Salser, competing in the male 11-12 division, also set three new team records in the 100 freestyle (1:04.56), the 50 breaststroke (41.80) and the 50 butterfly (31.71). Joining Lucas and Ethan in breaking three team records was Garrett Kemmerly, who set new marks in the 100 freestyle (58.25), the 50 backstroke (32.03) and the 50 butterfly (30.87) of the male 15-18 division.
In the male 13-14 division, Joseph Hardman broke a pair of team records in both the 50 backstroke (35.47) and the 50 butterfly (33.07), and Alex Salser set the new team record in the male 50 freestyle with a swim of 30.44.
Andrea Rogerson broke the female 9-10 100 freestyle team record with a swim of 1:15.60, and Grace Kemmerly broke the female 15-18 50 backstroke team record with a swim of 37.72.
Goochland YMCA handily defeated Wembly 1189-695 and featured three quad winners in Callie Horst, Henley Mills and Avetis Saakian. Triple winners were Sasha Babic, Afton Carter, Joseph Hardman, Alex Horst, Garrett Kemmerly, Kaysen Mills, Luke Pushinsky, Andrea Rogerson, Annelise Rogerson, Annika Rogerson, Eden Rollogas, Mariam Saakian, Alexander Salser, Ethan Salser, Lucas Salser and Jessica Valdez.
Double winners were Bowen Barton, Kendra Cheatham, Audrey Darden, Gerard Delisio, Nathaniel Harris, Grace Kemmerly, Lucas Le, Valencia Le, Paige Lentz, Louisa Mills, Cullen Parrish, Jackson Perschino, Abby Pillion and Sophia Summitt.
Single winners were Zachary Cheatham, Matthew D. Getter, Nathan W. Getter, Gavin Hazelton, Tristan Hedges-Catona, Ryan Johnson, Emerson Mann, Skyler Mann, Sterling Mayers, Katherine Pushinsky, David Saakian, Brandon Watkins, Christopher Whitney and Camden Wilson.
