St. Matthew’s United Methodist Church is proud to announce Mark Montgomery as the church’s new pastor.
Montgomery grew up in the United Methodist church in San Antonio, Texas, where he was baptized and confirmed at the age of 11. A call to ministry when he was 14 years old led him to actively pursue that calling.
Montgomery obtained his undergraduate degree from McMurry University in Abilene, Texas, and graduated from The Divinity School at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, one of 13 seminaries founded and supported by the United Methodist Church. He and his wife Melissa met shortly after seminary and have a 4-year-old son, Liam.
Montgomery has served as an associate pastor at Grace United Methodist Church in Corpus Christi, Texas and most recently at Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Stafford, Virginia. He has also served as a campus minister on George Mason’s main campus in Fairfax, Virginia.
In his free time, the new pastor loves to run, fish and spend time with his family. He is passionate about loving God, loving others, and sharing that passion with those he meets.
St. Matthew’s United Methodist Church, located at 1706 St. Matthews Lane, began in 1828 as a small, rural church in Goochland County. Today, St. Matthew’s has three worship services each Sunday at 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11a.m., and offers a variety of worship and music opportunities for children, youth, and adults of all ages, including a vibrant Prime Timers program for those age 60 and better. More information may be found at www.mystmatthews.org..
