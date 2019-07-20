Having led the charge on several complex county projects, including the Central High School Cultural and Educational Complex, new Animal Protection and Adoption Center, and the development of Goochland’s 25-year Capital Improvement Plan, Deputy County Administrator Derek Stamey has no problem embracing a challenge.
Simply put, give Stamey a mountain and he will find a way to move it.
It was precisely this quality that recently earned Stamey the Marcia Mashaw Outstanding Assistant Award from the Virginia Local Government Management Association (VLGMA), an award for which Goochland County Administrator John Budesky nominated him.
“There is no more deserving recipient of the Mashaw Award than Derek,” Budesky said. “His expertise, ability to engage, initiative and willingness to take on large challenges is a testament to his ability to lead and inspire his team effectively.”
Each year the VLGMA presents the Mashaw Award to a deputy or assistant manager or administrator who is a member of VLGMA and who has demonstrated outstanding performance, particularly with a special project or during a period of unique conditions and circumstances.
Stamey was nominated by for a number of accomplishments, including his leadership role in renovating and restoring the Central High School Cultural and Educational Complex.
Employed by Goochland County since 2009, Stamey first served as the County’s Director of Parks, Recreation & Facilities Management, overseeing the divisions of Parks and Recreation, Goochland Extension Office, and Facilities Management. In December of 2016, Stamey became Deputy County Administrator for Operations, overseeing Animal Protection, General Services, Parks & Recreation, Goochland Extension Office, Major Capital Construction, and more.
The award Stamey received is named in memory of Marcia Mashaw, who served as assistant town manager of Blacksburg in the 1980s and was an active member of VLGMA until her death in 1986.
