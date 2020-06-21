On Wednesday, June 10, the Goochland County Board of Supervisors named Deputy County Administrator Derek L. Stamey as Interim County Administrator effective July 1, 2020. His appointment follows County Administrator John Budesky’s resignation upon being appointed as the next County Administrator for Hanover County.
The Board of Supervisors previously retained Baker Tilly to recruit a new County Administrator, a process which is currently underway. Mr. Stamey will serve as Interim County Administrator and Clerk to the Board until such time as a permanent County Administrator is appointed.
“The Board of Supervisors has complete faith that the county is in good hands with Mr. Stamey as Interim County Administrator,” said Chair Susan F. Lascolette, “his expertise, ability to engage, initiative and willingness to take on large challenges is a testament to his ability to lead and inspire. We look forward to working with him during this orderly transition.”
Since October 2009, Stamey has served the county, first as the County’s Director of Parks, Recreation, & Facilities Management overseeing the divisions of Parks and Recreation, Goochland Extension Office, and Facilities Management. In December 2016, Mr. Stamey became Deputy County Administrator for Operations overseeing Animal Protection, General Services, Parks & Recreation, Goochland Extension Office, Major Capital Construction, and more. Mr. Stamey has been an instrumental leader in major county projects including the Central High School Cultural and Educational Complex, new Animal Protection and Adoption Center, the development of Goochland’s 25-year Capital Improvement Plan, the first of its kind in the commonwealth, and many other projects.
Stamey most recently was awarded the Marcia Mashaw Outstanding Assistant Award by the Virginia Local Government Management Association (VLGMA) on June 20, 2019 in recognition of a number of accomplishments, including his leadership role in renovating and restoring the Central High School Cultural and Educational Complex. VLGMA is a non-profit, non-partisan organization composed primarily of city, town, and county managers and key members of their management teams.
Stamey’s appointment as Interim County Administrator will allow an orderly transition to occur as Mr. Budesky officially departs on June 30, 2020.
