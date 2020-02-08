In 2020, there will be an estimated 1,806,950 new cancer cases and 606,520 cancer deaths in the United States. All Goochland residents are encouraged to help reduce this number by participating in the Strike Out Cancer Bowling Challenge on April 4, 2020, at Bowl America Short Pump in Glen Allen. In addition to the bowling challenge, there will be a silent auction, delicious baked goods for sale, special prize drawings, a luminary ceremony for cancer survivors and caregivers, and more. Even those who do not bowl are encouraged to come out and have fun while participating in the many other fun activities.
All proceeds from this family-friendly event will be donated to the American Cancer Society (ACS) to continue their goals of eliminating cancer as a major health problem through prevention and diminishing suffering with research, education, advocacy, and service. Anyone can sign up to participate as an individual, team, or sponsor.
For more information about this event and the Relay For Life of Goochland, visit www.relayforlife.org/goochlandva.
