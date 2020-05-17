Goochland County Supervisors on May 5 readopted ordinances aimed at maintaining government operations during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and delaying penalty and interest on real estate and personal property taxes due June 5, 2020.
In light of the national, state, and county declarations of emergency in response to the public health risk from the potential spread of COVID-19, the county adopted an emergency ordinance on March 26, 2020, to provide for the continuity of government actions during this state of emergency, as is specifically permitted under state law.
A full version of the Continuity of Government Operations during Pandemic Ordinance is available at https://www.goochlandva.us/DocumentCenter/View/6883/Continuity-of-Government-Ordinance. It is posted on the “Your Government” tab of the County’s website (www.goochlandva.us), as well as under the Quick Links on the Board of Supervisors page, and on the Emergency Management page.
nThe ordinance allows public meetings to occur with members of the public body and members of the public participating through electronic or telephonic means. Also included among the provisions:
nThe ordinance specifies the authority of the director of emergency management to alter or restrict the use of county buildings and facilities as needed to protect the health of the public and employees.
nThe ordinance acknowledges the additional powers under state law for the director of emergency management during an emergency with respect to incurring obligations, entering into contracts, and suspending procedures. In addition, the director of emergency management is granted authority to take numerous other actions as needed on a temporary basis and to have those actions thereafter be ratified by the Board of Supervisors.
nThe ordinance encourages county personnel to attempt to meet established deadlines and time frames but allows for the suspension of deadlines and time frames, if necessary.
In addition, the Board of Supervisors readopted an ordinance to delay penalty and interest for 30 days on real estate and personal property taxes due June 5, 2020. The ordinance was originally adopted as an emergency ordinance on April 7, 2020 so that it would take effect before tax bills were prepared and sent to residents. Upon adopting it as an emergency ordinance the Board of Supervisors authorized the public hearing on May 5 to consider re-adoption of the ordinance.
It is important to note real estate and personal property taxes are still due on June 5, 2020, but penalty and interest for those not paying by the due date, is being delayed for 30 days. Treasurer Pamela Duncan is aware of the current challenging times and encourages any taxpayer with hardship concerns to contact her office at (804) 556-5806 or treasurer@goochlandva.us.
Under Section 4 (C) of the continuity ordinance, the County Administrator, as director of emergency management, is granted additional powers to take a variety of actions in the interest of the public welfare.
On April 7, the Board of Supervisors ratified actions the County Administrator had taken including:
nSuspending shut-offs for any county utility customer, so customers will continue to have water and sewer services even if they are unable to pay their bills in full;
nWaiving the adoption fees for the Animal Shelter, to reduce the animal shelter population;
nSuspending enforcement of temporary sign restrictions, so that businesses can better reach potential customers;
nSuspending the Goochland County code sections pertaining to application and permit process for the operation of emergency medical service vehicles in the county in order to allow duly equipped, trained, and certified emergency medical service vehicles to operate upon approval by the Fire-Rescue Chief.
The last four actions were ratified and extended until the county ends its state of emergency.
Businesses, both large and small, who have questions or are in need of assistance should contact Goochland County Economic Development at goochlandforbusiness@goochlandva.us or (804) 556-5862.
Citizens and the general public who have questions or need assistance should contact Goochland County at (804) 556-5800 or visit www.goochlandva.us.
The Goochland community is encouraged to stay informed of Goochland County government information and operations by visiting the county’s website www.goochlandva.us, calling the county’s main phone line (804) 556-5800, and by following the county on Facebook at @GoochlandCountyVA and on Twitter at @GoochlandGovtVA.
