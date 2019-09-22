An upcoming event at Richmond Country Club will offer the chance to enjoy an elegant evening of music, dancing and food, while supporting the Richmond Symphony and its continued efforts on behalf of Goochland County students.
“Autumn Allegro, An Evening of Note,” will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, and will feature music by Richmond Symphony musicians, dancing, and both live and silent auctions. Proceeds from this event will benefit the Richmond Symphony’s operations and educational programming, including the Symphony’s partnership with Goochland County Public Schools (GCPS).
The evening will be hosted by the Richmond Symphony League, a nonprofit devoted to providing financial support to the Richmond Symphony through annual fundraising, a scholarship fund and an instrument loan fund to benefit the Richmond Symphony musicians.
“The Richmond Symphony League is honored to continue our support for the innovative and engaging outreach programs of the Richmond Symphony,” said RSL board president Alison Eckis, noting that support of music education remains a key focus of the organization. “We want to ensure GCPS students have the same access to music education as is provided in all the other school systems in the region, including access to the Discovery concerts with full orchestra and performances by RSO musicians in the County’s schools.”
The evening’s festivities will begin with music as guests have an opportunity to enjoy an open bar and passed appetizers while viewing the large numbers of silent and live auction items. The evening will continue with a cocktail and dessert buffet, followed by jazz and dancing.
Many of the items available in the live auction will be featured on the Richmond Symphony League website (http://www.rsol.org/) in the near future, and will include Richmond Forum tickets with dinner, a ski week at Massanutten, a week at the Wintergreen Resort during the Summer Music Festival, and a wine dinner for eight at Fleming’s Steak House and Wine Bar.
Tickets are $150 per person, and may be purchased online at www.rsol.org. or by emailing info@rsol.org.
