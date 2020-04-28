Let’s just go ahead and say it — it was only a matter of time before the Great Debate: COVID-19 Edition began in earnest.
This is America, after all, where the only thing we cherish more than free speech and tolerance is the chance to hurl insults at people who dare to say things we can’t tolerate.
It only made sense that the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak would eventually become just one more excuse to draw a line between the right and the left, between the givers and the takers, as if you could simply sort people out by who is wearing a mask and who thinks masks are hooey.
This, as I said, is to be expected. The things that truly singe the sensibilities, however, are the other bits, the shunning of science and the push to put the health of the local economy ahead of the health of actual human beings.
Case in point: let’s put the violins away for the economy for a few minutes, at least until we’ve buried the dead. Yes, this entire situation completely stinks, and our business community is taking it on the chin. But tough times don’t last, as they say, tough people do, and some of the toughest people we have in this country are business owners. As long as they are not dead, they are going to find a way to move forward.
There, by the way, is that D-word, the one that has popped up again and again these days as the moral consciences of some seem to circle the proverbial drain. I’m talking about death, and who deserves it — or at least who should be willing to embrace it on behalf of the greater good.
Can we please — and I’m willing to beg here — stop somehow finding it less than morally reprehensible to suggest that older Americans’ lives are worth sacrificing for the sake of a faster path back to economic prosperity? Are we talking about your grandmother or mine? Also, please help me to understand: Does this perverse calculus apply only to the old — or, as I believe we used to refer to some of them, “The Greatest Generation”— or do we throw the not-old-but-sick onto the ash heap too? Who, exactly, are we asking to “take one for the team” here? I’m sure there are some seniors who would love to know.
Finally, for the love of God, and country, can we stop cleaving to these flu statistics like they are the last lifeboats on the Titanic? Yes, many, many people die of the flu every year, but why does that mean that it is acceptable for a roughly equal number of our most vulnerable people to die from something else, particularly something we have never seen, don’t yet fully understand, and have no vaccine to prevent?
Frankly, given the choice between dying of influenza or dying of coronavirus, I’d just as soon take a hard pass on both.
In summation, to all of those eulogizing our formerly robust economy, I would simply ask that we waste no time in creating a national registry of people who, should they be considered “of age” when another viral outbreak occurs, will volunteer to sacrifice their own lives in the name of economic growth.
Just picture it, won’t you? A garrison of brave grannies and grandpas willing to give up the ghost so all of our 401(k)s won’t have to suffer.
Ladies and gentleman, I have here some pens and paper.
Let’s start taking names.
