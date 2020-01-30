RICHMOND - Three Goochland swimmers, including senior Caleb McCaskill, took home first-place finishes in Thursday's collective Senior Night swim meet for Goochland, Colonial Heights, Lancaster and Maggie Walker Governor's School at SwimRVA.
McCaskill kept a clear lead in the boys 100-yard breaststroke on the way to turning in a winning swim of 1:16.46. He finished 4.58 seconds ahead of runner-up Dalton Jenkins from Colonial Heights. Goochland's Jack Clarke took third in the event in 1:20.03. While McCaskill didn't place in the top three of the boys 50 freestyle, he did win his heat in 25.90.
Sophomore Anneliese Rogerson swam neck-and-neck with Maggie Walker's Ala Killen in a blistering race at the front of the field in the girls 100 breaststroke. She touched the wall 0.24 of a second ahead of Killen to win the race in 1:13.33. Rogerson also swam second in the girls 200 individual medley (IM) in 2:17.99.
Junior Skylar Dacey earned the first win of the meet for Goochland while swimming the girls' 200 freestyle. She notched a 2:13.27 and finished 7.16 seconds ahead of Maggie Walker's Claire Bierly.
With Thursday's Senior Night meet, Goochland celebrated four seniors: McCaskill, Richard Hardy, Sophie Summitt and Anna Kate Wirsing.
Hardy and McCaskill joined Brandon Avram and Joe Hardman in swimming second in the boys 200 medley relay (1:58.39) and third in the 200 free relay (1:42.50). Hardy also swam third in the boys 200 IM in 2:44.45.
Summitt helped Wirsing, Dacey and Bayleigh Allen take second in the girls 200 medley relay (2:04.33) and also helped Wirsing, Dacey and Jessica Valdez finish third in the 200 free relay (1:52.81).
Wirsing delivered a fourth-place swim in the girls 200 free in 2:22.09.
