It’s less than easy to find yourself spending way too much time in front of a television set during these unusual times of quarantine and social distancing.
Even with an abbreviated routine of sorts, I seem to have an abundance of free time on my hands these days, and I’ll admit to watching more than my normal amount of television.
I now realize that I was probably one of the last viewing age Americans to watch the Netflix series Tiger King. Before watching it, I had limited knowledge of the series, only slightly noticing it as I scrolled through movie options on another stuck-at-home evening.
My interest was teased when I kept seeing or hearing references to the show’s star, a gun-toting zookeeper named Joseph Schreibvogel, better known as Joe Exotic, The Tiger King.
There was little indication of just how bizarre a story surrounded that zookeeper and a cast of characters seemingly plucked from a Hunter Thompson expose.
Limitations of space prevent me from providing all the details of the twisted tale here, but, suffice it to say, it’s a case where truth is indeed stranger than fiction.
In addition, if you haven’t seen the series and are planning to watch it, consider this a spoiler alert and stop reading.
Exotic ran a big cat zoo in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, caring for and displaying more than 200 lions, tigers, leopards and hybrids. Tour guides led groups of visitors through the maze of wild animals, allowing an up-close and personal interaction with some of the most exotic creatures on the planet.
In addition to the income from what opponents called cub petting, Exotic also bred big cats and sold cubs to small zoos across the nation.
The trouble began when another heavyweight in the big cat reserve world began actively attempting to shut down Exotic’s traveling big cat display complete with cub petting.
Carole Baskin owns and operates Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Florida, where lions and tigers that cannot longer be cared for in homes or small shows come to spend their final years.
Baskin equated Exotic’s treatment of big cats to animal cruelty, and legal battles began and continued for years.
Joe Exotic didn’t back down, routinely attacking Baskin on his nightly webcast with crude displays and violent depictions of what could happen to his rival.
Exotic eventually packed up his two husbands and a less-than-well-groomed mullet and left the zoo.
Lest I forget, he also ran for president in 2016 and followed that with a run for governor of Oklahoma the following year, all the while engaged in a fierce and bitter legal battle with Baskin and her husband.
Exotic publicly accused Baskin of killing her second husband, Don Lewis, and inheriting his multimillion-dollar estate that included the cats and the reserve.
Now, Joe is not the only one pointing the finger at Baskin, who was penniless when she married Lewis, and his family members and friends have indicated the wheeling and dealing millionaire was murdered and fed to Baskin’s lions.
The courts finally ruled in Baskin’s favor and essentially shut down Exotic’s operation, a less than smooth process that involves several colorful exotic animal lovers who stepped in to seemingly save Joe and the zoo.
Apparently, Exotic’s contempt for Baskin took a turn toward murderous sometime after courts ordered the now-defunct zookeeper to pay Baskin $1 million in damages.
The Feds stepped in, arrested Exotic and charged him with solicitation of murder for hire and a number of exotic animal offenses, including killing tigers.
I’ll stop before I spoil the entire series, but, suffice it to say, you can’t make this stuff up.
Point is, the nation has been mystified by the series, and the emancipation of Joe Exotic has become somewhat of a national cause.
I’m not sure if the stay-at-home orders helped or hindered the success of the project, but I suspect boredom might have contributed to the overwhelming success of the series.
And, sadly, a man who spent a lifetime trying to place his face in front of a camera cannot enjoy his nationwide popularity propelling him to the celebrity status he’s aways sought. Unfortunately or maybe thankfully, the federal prison where Exotic is housed does not have Netflix.
Who said there’s no justice in this world?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.