Chef Lee owner Huilong Lin doesn’t like to see food go to waste.
So on March 19, when he was forced by the COVID-19 outbreak to shut down the courthouse-area restaurant he’s owned for 17 years, he did the only thing that made sense to him.
He arranged a selection of produce and other items he would no longer be able to sell in a cart in front of the store, and attached a note urging anyone who needed food to take some.
He then locked his front door and, like dozens of other stunned restaurant owners around the county, went home to try and figure out what to do next.
It has become a sadly familiar story over the past few weeks: of all the businesses to be negatively impacted by the mass shutdowns seen across the country, small independent restaurants are among the hardest hit.
With small margins and bottom lines dependant on getting as many people through the doors as possible, many restaurant owners could hardly be blamed for seeing a mandatory shutdown of even a few weeks as an insurmountable obstacle.
Now, with Monday’s news that Virginia restaurants will not be allowed to offer dine-in service for at least another 30 days, the situation may be even more bleak.
Just before the new rule was announced, Mildred Taylor was seated in a corner booth at the Goochland Restaurant, which she has owned since 1968.
Business had slowed since the Governor announced last week that restaurants could seat only 10 patrons at a time, a move that left many owners panicked and led some to shut down operations entirely.
Taylor was optimistic —after all, they have been seeing a bump in their takeout calls. What the future holds, however, is anyone’s guess.
For Jennifer Etosh, an employee of the Pickle Barrel restaurant in Goochland, the 10 patron rule has meant a scramble to convert the 300-seat restaurant into a take-out operation.
It hasn’t been easy, she said, but added that if she can’t fix the problem she can at least control how she responds to it.
“Of course it’s a little depressing,” Etosh said, “but I just try to stay as positive as possible.”
Customers, it seems, are also helping to keep spirits up. Social media has been flooded with posts urging people to support local eateries and to remember to tip as generously as they are able.
Last week, an anonymous customer at Sunset Grill in Manakin Sabot left several hundred dollars in an envelope with a note calling the gift a “coronavirus tip.”
“We miss you guys,” the note said, “and look forward to when we can all be together again.”
* * *
While no one knows for sure how significant an economic toll the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak is going to take in the long run, Goochland County Economic Development Director Sara Worley knows the fallout in Goochland, as in many small communities, could potentially be devastating.
Unfortunately, Worley said, at this point there is simply no way to tell just how significant the impact will be (see sidebar, below).
Most businesses in Goochland will see some negative impact, but those in the so-called “hospitality sector” — including restaurants, breweries and wineries — will likely be hit the hardest.
In an effort to help those business owners, as well as the many others facing significant revenue losses, Worley has spent the past week scrambling to gather as much information as she can.
There have been conference calls with regional and national groups, and websites created to help connect owners to the Virginia Department of Small Business and other resources.
After a recent move to the new Goochland County Business Center in the courthouse area, Worley now shares office space with the Goochland Chamber of Commerce, an arrangement that she said has helped the two groups coordinate a response to the outbreak.
Goochland Chamber of Commerce office manager Kimberly Nelson said last Friday that she had spent the past week working to spread the word about local businesses that are still open, and to help provide information and support in whatever way they could.
Despite the significant challenges local business owners now face, Nelson said she has also been encouraged by their response.
“So many people are doing amazing things and really thinking outside the box to get through this,” Nelson said.
Elk Island Winery has begun taking cheese plates and wine to people in their cars the way carhops once did, Nelson said, and Virginia Longarm, a quilting company in Oilville, has been holding its quilting classes online.
“Everybody has really come around and it is just phenomenal the things they are doing,” Nelson said.
As for the Chamber’s efforts, Nelson said their goal right now is to work with owners to figure out what they can do to eventually rebuild.
“Once this is all done,” she said, “we will need to figure out how we are going to get all of these businesses up and running again.”
