Like so many millions of others, Kim Moody has been grappling for months with the impact of COVID-19, trying her best to stay positive and keep her family safe. In her case, however, the virus has hit particularly hard: in addition having to homeschool her two young children, Moody — who has made her career as a successful wedding and events planner, and also owns two retail shops in Blackstone and Richmond — was suddenly faced with the significant impact of the coronavirus pandemic on both the wedding and retail industries.
Add to that the fact that the couple had recently become partners in The Estate at River Run, a palatial wedding and events venue located on River Road, and Moody could have been forgiven for feeling as if the entire world was crumbling.
Fortunately, even during the most challenging times, Moody tends to look on the bright side of things.
“It could be worse,” she said cheerfully several weeks ago, even before restrictions —which had effectively doomed any wedding or event that had been scheduled from the months of March through September — had begun to loosen. Everyone in her family was healthy, she said, “so we’ll take the good with the bad.”
In actuality, she explained, the couple had already been planning to use the late spring and early summer months to complete the conversion of the property from a home to a wedding venue. They have also been able to host small “elopement”-style events on the property.
Still, even the rosiest outlook can’t mask the fact that Moody, like so many others, is looking forward to the days when all restrictions are a thing of the past. They know the broken supply chains and other casualties of a months-long world-wide crisis won’t be repaired overnight, but the sooner they can begin planning again the better.
“Everybody is in disbelief that this is still happening,” Moody said of the other wedding industry professionals she has spoken with. “A lot of the general public is still scared…the rest of us are all really, really ready to get back to work.”
September and October are traditionally the busiest wedding months of the year, and it remains to be seen what will and won’t be allowed in terms of gatherings.
“Summer couples have thrown in the towel,” Moody said. “But for couples getting married in the fall, it is such a waiting game.
Moody said she feels terrible for the wedding couples who have planned for years, only to see their celebrations put on hold indefinitely.
Even so, she said, she can’t help but see brighter says ahead—perhaps sooner than some predict.
“People have waited their entire lives for [their wedding day],” she said. “It would shock me if it takes too long to bounce back. I’d like to think it’s not going to take too long for the ship to right itself.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.