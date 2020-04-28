Two area residents achieved local celebrity status recently, after they each became contestants on the iconic television game show Wheel of Fortune.
For Goochland resident Stew Williamson, the journey to game show glory started early.
Williamson, whom Wheel of Fortune fans got to see compete on March 25, says he has been a fan of the program since he and his sister used to watch it after school as children.
Now a physics teacher at Richmond’s Collegiate School, Williamson admits he had never really thought about becoming a contestant on the program, but decided to give it a go when he found out about a local audition being held last summer.
Williamson says he soon learned that those casting the show were specifically looking for people who were energetic, enthusiastic and relaxed. Williamson, as it turned out, fit that description to a tee.
“It was a really fun tryout,” Williamson remembers. “I just told myself there was nothing I could do except have fun, so that’s what I did.”
As fate would have it, more fun was in store: Williamson says he can still recall the moment he received the letter telling him that he would be travelling to Los Angeles in January to compete on the show.
“I could not stop laughing,” he recalls. “It was just a hoot.” The day of the taping remains “a blur” Williamson remembers, though he does remember solving the first puzzle —“Pack a cooler full of ice”— to win a cool $7,000.
Another win? Getting host Pat Sajak to say “Goochland.”
Once he got back home, Williamson was left with both wonderful memories and a new mission: avoid telling his students the outcome of his episode until the show aired several months later.
They tried to get it out of him, Williamson says, laughing, “but all I would tell them was that I had a lot of fun.”
Like Williamson, Richmond resident Sherri Brown says Wheel of Fortune has been a part of her life since she was a child. It was her daughter Xaina, 15, who encouraged her to try out, and Brown admits that there were definitely some nervous moments along the way.
Still, Brown pushed through the nerves and wowed the casting crew. When she got the e-mail saying she would be competing on the show, Brown says she was overjoyed.
“I just started jumping up and down,” she remembers, but then it was time to get down to business. In order to prepare, Brown and her daughter continued to watch the show religiously, downloading the app and also squeezing in games of Hangman to sharpen her skills.
All of the preparation, it seems, paid off: After solving a puzzle during the game —“Round trip ticket”— and making her way to the bonus round, Brown would go on to solve the puzzle (“Focus on your work”) with plenty of time to spare.
She came away from the experience with an all-expenses-paid trip to Barbados and a 2020 Ford Escape, as well as a wonderful story to tell her friends and family.
“Everybody was so excited,” Brown said. “They are still talking about it.”
